I’ll be honest, Trent Grisham has always been a tough player to evaluate if the only thing you stare at is the batting average. The swing can run cold, the at-bats can look passive at times, and then he suddenly reminds everyone why the Yankees keep trusting him near the top of the order.

That reminder hit again Wednesday, when Grisham went 2-for-4 with a triple, a walk, three runs scored, and a stolen base in an 8-4 win over Cleveland. It was not a talking point anymore, it was actual production in the middle of a sweep.

The better part is that the numbers underneath the surface were already hinting at this kind of correction. Grisham entered the day with a .358 xwOBA, .254 xBA, and .454 xSLG, all comfortably ahead of his actual .330 wOBA and slugging output before the latest box score fully landed.

The expected numbers were yelling first

Grisham’s season line now sits at .232/.342/.409 with a .751 OPS, eight homers, 33 RBIs, 38 walks, 42 strikeouts, and six steals across 260 plate appearances. Nobody is calling that star production, but for a center fielder who gives you defense, patience, and enough damage to move the lineup, the Yankees will take it without blinking.

The gap between expected production and actual production matters here. A .254 expected batting average against a .232 real batting average suggests he has left hits on the table. A .454 expected slugging rate against a .409 actual slugging rate says the damage should have been louder already. A 12.5% barrel rate and 45.5% hard-hit rate back up the idea that he has been making better contact than the traditional line showed.

At some point, a player starts to look less like a fluke and more like someone waiting for the results to catch up. Baseball can be annoying that way, especially with a hitter like Grisham, because the cold stretches make it easy to ignore the quality of the contact.

June is starting to tell a different story

Since the start of June, Grisham is hitting .375/.444/.594 with a 1.038 OPS, 12 hits, two doubles, a triple, a homer, seven runs, four walks, only two strikeouts, and two steals over eight games. The heater feels a lot more believable when the expected profile was already pointing in this direction.

There is another layer here with Aaron Judge’s injury creating a deadline identity crisis and Jasson Dominguez nearing another outfield decision. Grisham producing gives the Yankees breathing room, not because it solves everything, but because it keeps center field from becoming another problem while the roster is already stretched.

The club does not need Grisham to turn into a middle-of-the-order monster. It needs him to keep taking walks, punish enough mistakes, run the bases well, and make the lineup feel deeper while the bigger names work their way back.

If this version sticks, the Yankees have a cleaner top-of-the-order answer than they probably expected a few weeks ago. The expected numbers said a correction was coming, and now Grisham is finally making the box score look like it agrees.