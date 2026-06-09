Aaron Judge’s rib injury has turned into a loyalty test, which is exactly what happens when a fan base knows the roster is good enough to chase something but fragile enough to waste it.

One side wants patience. Judge should be back this season, Jasson Dominguez is moving closer, Giancarlo Stanton could eventually return, and Spencer Jones has a chance to prove the moment is not too big for him.

The other side is tired of hearing about future health like it is a roster move. I lean closer to that camp, because a championship contender should not need a catastrophe before it admits the deadline has to matter.

The Yankees cannot pretend this is normal

Judge is expected to miss significant time after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in the first rib on his right side. He will be reimaged after a rest period, and the Yankees still expect him to return this season.

That timeline is both comforting and annoying. It is comforting because the season is not over for their captain. It is annoying because “he’ll be back later” can easily become the sentence that stops the Yankees from doing enough in July.

The roster has internal answers, but internal answers are not guarantees. Jones brings power and strikeouts. Dominguez brings upside and a shoulder rehab clock. Stanton brings damage if healthy, which has been the entire problem for years.

Cashman has to decide what aggressive means

The Yankees do not have to throw prospects into a bonfire. They also do not have to sit around hoping every injured player returns cleanly, immediately produces, and stays upright through October.

Judge’s absence should sharpen the front office, not paralyze it. If the right bat becomes available, they need to be in the conversation. If the bullpen still looks thin behind the top leverage arms, they need to act before the price jumps.

The injury bill has already become outrageous, and that should make the deadline conversation easier, not harder. A team this expensive cannot be afraid to patch the holes created by that expense.

Judge will eventually return if the healing goes right. The Yankees have to decide what kind of team they want him returning to.