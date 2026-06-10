I would not treat Jasson Domínguez playing right field in Triple-A as some random rehab detail. With Aaron Judge down and the Yankees already juggling outfield bodies, that little alignment note matters.

Domínguez gave the Yankees the loudest kind of rehab update Tuesday, going 3-for-3 with a homer, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The production is nice, but the right-field work is the part that should make the front office lean forward a bit.

The Yankees do not have a normal outfield picture right now. Judge is recovering from a rib stress fracture, Spencer Jones just gave them another reason to keep believing in the raw power, Cody Bellinger can move around, and Trent Grisham remains the cleanest natural center-field option. Domínguez returning as a left-field-only player would make the fit tighter. Domínguez returning with some right-field comfort gives them a much different board.

The rehab box score was only half the story

Domínguez’s major-league sample before the shoulder injury was still pretty light, with a .200/.250/.367 line and a 71 wRC+ through 32 plate appearances. Nobody should pretend he had already grabbed a permanent role and slammed the door behind him.

The underlying contact is why the Yankees will keep giving him runway. His 91.9 mph average exit velocity and 42.3% hard-hit rate tell a more interesting story than the slash line alone. The barrel rate was not there in that tiny MLB sample, but the ball still comes off his bat with enough authority to keep the upside argument alive.

Right field adds another layer. If Domínguez can handle it without putting the shoulder at risk, the Yankees can build a more flexible alignment while Judge is out and then revisit the whole thing once Judge gets closer. The club does not need Domínguez to be perfect. It needs him to give Aaron Boone more ways to survive the next few weeks without boxing Bellinger or Jones into one rigid setup.

Spencer Jones changes the pressure

Jones complicates the timing in a good way. His first career homer was the kind of swing that makes fans want to skip the patient-development speech, and the Yankees have already seen how quickly his power can change a game. If he keeps making contact, sending him back down becomes harder.

Domínguez can make the decision uncomfortable in his own direction. A strong rehab assignment, a healthy shoulder, and enough defensive flexibility could push the Yankees toward a real outfield squeeze instead of a simple activation-and-option move.

My read is pretty simple: Domínguez’s return should not be framed as a straight replacement for anybody yet. It is more of a stress test for how creative the Yankees want to get while Judge is out, and if Domínguez keeps swinging like he did Tuesday, the answer may come sooner than expected.