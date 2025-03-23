Yankees send 5 players to the minors in big roster trimming

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees made a flurry of moves on Saturday as they zeroed in on their final roster configuration. While back-up catcher J.C. Escarra was the feel-good story of the day, officially earning a spot on the Opening Day roster, five others were not as fortunate.

A handful of spring standouts were reassigned to minor league camp, where they’ll continue to push for opportunities and wait for the call that every depth piece hopes will come sooner than later.

Ismael Munguia Just Misses the Cut

One of the toughest decisions likely involved 26-year-old outfielder Ismael Munguia. The Nicaraguan lefty impressed throughout camp, hitting .378/.410/.514 across 17 games with a minuscule 2.6% strikeout rate. He doesn’t bring much pop to the plate, but he’s a classic contact-first hitter who plays quality defense and puts the ball in play with consistency.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Munguia may not have cracked the roster this time, but he looks like one of the first in line should the Yankees need outfield help during the season.

Velazquez Heads to Triple-A

Utility infielder Andrew Velazquez was another name sent down. The 30-year-old slashed .225/.244/.350 this spring, adding a homer and two RBIs over 17 games. While his glove remains solid, the Yankees opted for players who offer a bit more offensive punch in reserve roles.

Velazquez is expected to begin the season in Triple-A, acting as a reliable insurance policy for the middle infield.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Zastryzny, Hartlieb, and Brewer Sent Down

From the pitching side, three veterans were trimmed from the group.

Rob Zastryzny, the 32-year-old lefty, posted a 5.14 ERA over seven innings this spring. With 67 career MLB innings and a 4.30 ERA to his name, he’s the type of experienced arm who can be stashed in Scranton as a situational lefty option.

Geoff Hartlieb, 31, actually pitched well in camp with a 3.12 ERA over 8.2 innings, but his career 7.37 ERA in 79.1 major league innings makes him more of an emergency depth piece than a staple.

Colten Brewer had arguably the most interesting case. The 32-year-old righty allowed just one earned run over nine innings, sporting a 1.00 ERA. Known for his ability to generate ground balls, Brewer has 120 MLB innings under his belt with a 5.10 ERA. Like Zastryzny and Hartlieb, he’ll begin the year in Triple-A but could factor into the bullpen mix later.

Escarra Steals the Show

The headline, of course, belongs to J.C. Escarra. At 29 years old, and one day from leaving the game entirely, Escarra earned a roster spot thanks to his exceptional spring and years of grinding through the minor leagues.

He’ll serve as Austin Wells’ backup to open the season, and with catchers rarely playing more than 115–120 games, Escarra is lined up for meaningful reps in 2025.

These final moves put the finishing touches on the Yankees’ Opening Day roster puzzle—with a few names left just on the outside, but still very much in the picture.