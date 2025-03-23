Yankees’ new spring training hero has a chance to become an impact piece

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The final days of spring training always carry a touch of drama. For some, it’s a time of disappointment and reassignment. But for J.C. Escarra, it was the breakthrough moment of a lifetime. On Saturday afternoon, the Yankees handed the 29-year-old catcher a roster spot, officially making him the backup to Austin Wells for Opening Day.

“You’re going to the big leagues,” Boone told Escarra in the announcement video. “You’ve earned it. What a journey, and it’s just getting started.”

And just like that, Escarra’s baseball dream, once hanging by a thread, is now a reality.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

From Nearly Quitting to Making the Roster

Escarra’s story reads like something out of a movie. Just one day away from walking away from the game, he stuck around—and now finds himself wearing pinstripes.

Over 17 games this spring, he’s earned every bit of the opportunity. Escarra hit .333/.373/.563 with three home runs and six RBIs, striking out just 21.6% of the time while showing off strong contact skills and surprising pop. His 141 wRC+ not only reflects elite production, but it gave the Yankees enough confidence to carry him into the regular season.

“I’m happy with the job I’ve done, and I’m not even talking about the numbers,” said Escarra. “Just getting to be around the guys every day, around Boone and the coaching staff, and them seeing what type of player I am and what I can provide for the team.”

This wasn’t a one-off either. Last year in Triple-A, Escarra posted a .302 average with a .403 OBP and slugged eight homers in 52 games. The numbers haven’t lied—he’s figured something out offensively, and his glove has long been one of the most respected among Yankees minor league catchers.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Earning a Role Behind Austin Wells

Austin Wells is the unquestioned starter, and rightfully so. But the Yankees are realistic. Most catchers only appear in 115–120 games per season, which leaves a sizable role for the man behind the man.

Escarra will now step into that backup role, expected to catch around 40 games this year, giving him a meaningful shot to show staying power at the major league level. His defensive ability—especially in receiving and game calling—was a known asset, but pairing that with offensive production has pushed him over the edge.

A Feel-Good Story in a Competitive Camp

Spring training doesn’t always deliver fairy tales, but Escarra’s rise through grit and perseverance is the kind of story that resonates. The Yankees value what he brings to the clubhouse as much as what he brings to the batter’s box, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Escarra becomes more than just a temporary solution.

He’s earned this shot—and now he’ll get to live it out every day in the Bronx.