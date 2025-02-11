Yankees seem to have a decided on their leadoff hitter

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Yankees are preparing to hand one of their most exciting young players a massive role at the top of the lineup. Manager Aaron Boone appears to be leaning toward Jasson Dominguez as the team’s leadoff hitter to begin the 2025 season, a move that could add a dynamic new element to the offense.

General manager Brian Cashman recently hinted that Boone had a clear direction in mind for the leadoff spot, and all signs point toward Dominguez getting the first crack at it. The 22-year-old possesses a skill set that fits the role, blending raw power with speed and athleticism, giving the Yankees a different look compared to their previous leadoff hitters.

A Different Approach at the Top of the Order

For years, the Yankees have preferred leadoff hitters who specialize in making contact and getting on base consistently, with Gleyber Torres serving in that role last season. Torres was effective in the spot, but Dominguez presents an entirely different profile.

The young switch-hitter doesn’t just rely on making contact—he has the ability to change a game with one swing, making him a threat to set the tone early. He also brings speed, which could help the Yankees be more aggressive on the bases, an area they’ve lacked in recent seasons.

Dominguez’s Upside Is Clear

In a limited major league sample, Dominguez has already flashed his potential. Over 26 MLB games, he hit .207/.310/.437 with six home runs and 11 RBIs, good for a 109 wRC+. His power is evident, but the key to his long-term success will be refining his plate discipline and improving his on-base percentage.

His minor league numbers also highlight his promise. In Triple-A last season, he played 44 games, slashing .309/.368/.480 with seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and a 121 wRC+. His ability to draw walks at a solid clip is a great sign for a potential leadoff hitter, but he’ll need to continue making adjustments to reach his full potential.

Health and Consistency Will Be Key

Perhaps the biggest factor in Dominguez locking down the leadoff role is his ability to stay on the field. He’s coming off an oblique injury in 2024, which complicated his return after Tommy John surgery, and the Yankees need him to avoid setbacks to build real momentum.

If he stays healthy and makes strides with his approach, he could provide the Yankees with a legitimate power-speed threat at the top of the order, something they haven’t had in years. Boone appears ready to give him the chance—now it’s up to Dominguez to take full advantage.