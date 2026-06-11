No Aaron Judge, no home-run barrage, no easy button. Wednesday still worked.

The most useful thing the Yankees can take from the Cleveland sweep is simple: every win without Judge does not need to look like a Judge impersonation contest. Sometimes the lineup has to win with pressure, speed, contact, defensive chaos, and a few at-bats from players who are not supposed to carry the headline.

José Caballero drove in two runs, Trent Grisham scored three times, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. knocked in three during an 8-4 win that felt more annoying than overpowering. Honestly, that’s a good thing. The NY Yankees need annoying right now.

Caballero keeps giving them utility with teeth

Caballero’s season line is not built to scare anyone at first glance. He is hitting .258 with a .703 OPS, five homers, 18 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases, but the shape of his game fits the moment better than the raw line suggests.

He can bounce around the field, steal a base, grind through an at-bat, and run into enough damage to make pitchers pay for lazy execution. In a normal Yankees lineup, that makes him useful. In this version, with Judge out and the outfield still sorting itself out, usefulness carries more weight.

Caballero followed Grisham’s sixth-inning triple with the kind of plate appearance that changed the game. He got the ball to left field, Grisham beat the throw home, and the Yankees turned a 3-3 tie into the start of a decisive inning.

Jazz and Grisham made the bottom feel dangerous

Chisholm is still chasing the version of himself the Yankees expected, but Wednesday was the right kind of loud. He tripled in two runs in the first, added another RBI later, and continued to bring the kind of edge that can irritate an opponent when the bat backs it up.

Grisham’s current offensive line still has plenty of room to climb, but the expected numbers have been hinting at better production for a while. Now the results are starting to catch up, and that matters when center field defense is already part of his value.

The Yankees will always be a different team when Judge is in the middle of everything. Nobody on this roster replaces that force. The point is finding enough smaller answers so the entire offense does not freeze while he heals.

Wednesday was not clean, and it was not a slugging exhibition. It was more interesting than that. It gave the Yankees a glimpse of how they can manufacture pressure without waiting for one superstar swing to fix the whole thing, and that formula may matter more than people think over the next few weeks.