Yankees’ rotation has experienced shocking turnaround in May

In baseball, there’s nothing quite as nerve-wracking as watching a lead vanish because your starter can’t make it past the fourth.

That’s exactly where the New York Yankees found themselves in April—an offense firing on all cylinders, while the rotation barely held together with duct tape and prayer.

It was painful, a whiplash contrast of fireworks at the plate and smoke in the dugout.

Picture a sports car with a blown engine. It looks perfect from the outside—sleek, fast, thrilling—but try to take it for a spin, and it sputters to a halt. That was the Yankees in April.

The team’s offense was electric, but the rotation ranked 22nd with a bloated 4.34 ERA.

April’s wounds cut deep, but the healing began quickly

Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt were all unavailable to open the year. Without their usual anchors, the Yankees turned to Carlos Carrasco, Will Warren, Carlos Rodon, and Marcus Stroman.

On paper, it had potential. On the field, it was chaos.

Carrasco was eventually designated for assignment. Stroman, though promising, struggled before being sidelined with a knee injury. Warren looked lost, and even Rodon, expected to shine, couldn’t find his rhythm.

But in May, something clicked. The same names started telling a new story—one of resilience, adjustments, and yes, brilliance.

Their 2.60 rotation ERA in May speaks for itself: only the Texas Rangers, at 2.58, have been better.

Max Fried: The ace this rotation needed

Max Fried has been the rock. Amid all the turmoil, his 1.29 ERA stands like a lighthouse in a stormy sea. Every fifth day, he’s delivered dominance, validating the Yankees’ $218-million investment.

His starts aren’t just statistically great—they’re tone-setters. He calms the game, gives the bullpen rest, and lets the offense breathe. For a team once gasping for stability, Fried has been pure oxygen.

Rodon and Warren rise to the occasion

Carlos Rodon has turned things around in spectacular fashion. In May, he’s pitching like a man possessed, confidently stepping into the co-ace role. Every start shows better command, tighter breaking balls, and renewed fire.

Then there’s Will Warren. After early struggles, he’s emerged as one of the Yankees’ biggest surprises. Over his last three outings, he’s thrown 17 innings, allowing just six earned runs while punching out 24 batters.

That’s not just improvement—that’s transformation.

Pitching coach Matt Blake deserves credit here. His fingerprints are all over this resurgence, unlocking talent and tweaking mechanics with surgical precision.

Steady hands round out the rotation

Clarke Schmidt’s return couldn’t have come at a better time. He’s quietly notched three straight quality starts, proving to be a stabilizing force.

Ryan Yarbrough, now part of the mix, has held a 3.70 ERA and played his role with unflappable consistency.

Their contributions might not make headlines, but they’ve kept the wheels turning. For a team that spent April stuck in first gear, that kind of reliability is gold.

Reinforcements on the horizon

Help is coming. JT Brubaker began a rehab assignment this week, and Luis Gil should rejoin the staff within a few weeks. These additions aren’t just depth—they could be difference-makers if this staff stays on track.

With Fried dealing, Rodon finding his groove, and Warren emerging as a strikeout artist, the Yankees no longer look like a team carrying dead weight in their rotation.

Instead, they look like contenders whose pitching can now match their fearsome bats.

Sometimes, the only way out is through. The Yankees went through hell in April. In May, they’re roaring back—fast, fierce, and finally whole.

