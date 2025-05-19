Yankees’ young outfielder is quietly one of the best left-handed hitters on the team

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Sometimes, a player doesn’t just perform — he ignites hope. For New York Yankees fans, Jasson Dominguez is starting to feel like that spark.

The 22-year-old outfielder, nicknamed “The Martian” for his seemingly alien-like talent, is making noise in the Bronx.

His raw power, discipline at the plate, and freakish athleticism are beginning to blend into something special — at least when a right-hander is on the mound.

Dominguez’s overall numbers this season are solid but not yet truly elite. He’s slashing .241/.342/.421 with five home runs, four steals, 24 runs, and 21 RBI.

That adds up to a 120 wRC+ — indicating he’s performing 20% better than the average MLB hitter. For a 22-year-old adjusting to big-league life, that’s impressive.

But if you zoom in a little closer, something extraordinary reveals itself.

Left-handed Dominguez is already a star in the making

Against right-handed pitchers, Dominguez becomes a different animal entirely. According to Fireside Yankees, his stats from the left side of the plate are staggering: a .310 batting average, .402 on-base percentage, and a .506 slugging mark.

Jasson Dominguez from the left-handed side is OUT OF THIS WORLD ?



.310/.402/.506 | 160 wRC+ | .908 OPS#yankees pic.twitter.com/bTPBH4vNaX — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) May 18, 2025

That comes with a 160 wRC+ and a .908 OPS — elite production by any standard.

These numbers put him in the upper tier of left-handed hitters in the game, especially considering his age and limited MLB experience.

It’s not just potential anymore — it’s production. He’s already showing the ability to change the game with one swing.

And considering that the majority of MLB pitchers are right-handed, this left-handed dominance gives the Yankees a legitimate weapon nearly every night.

It’s as if Dominguez has found a cheat code when batting left-handed, unlocking the best version of himself with each at-bat. The bat speed is lightning, the pitch recognition sharp, and the patience mature beyond his years.

But the right side? That’s another story entirely

Of course, there’s a catch — and it’s a big one. Dominguez has been flat-out dreadful against left-handed pitching.

As a right-handed batter, his line is just .109/.212/.261. That’s not a typo. It’s a .472 OPS and a 35 wRC+. In simpler terms, he’s been 65% worse than a league-average hitter when facing southpaws.

It’s like watching Superman forget how to fly when the sun goes down.

And this isn’t just a small sample size fluke. His struggles from the right side date back through his minor league career. There’s no sugarcoating it — this is a real hole in his game.

For someone with such promise, it’s a frustrating blind spot. He’s tearing apart right-handers with grace and fury, but turns into a shell of himself when the pitcher throws with the other hand.

Time for a tough choice: stick with switch-hitting or commit to one side?

At some point, Dominguez and the Yankees will need to make a difficult decision. Can he become a respectable right-handed hitter with more reps and development?

Or is it time to abandon switch-hitting altogether and focus exclusively on what already works?

It’s a question of upside versus consistency. Continuing to hit from both sides offers versatility, but if he can only be effective from one, maybe the answer is simpler. Sometimes, chasing balance can cost you brilliance.

Imagine a world where he ditches the right-handed swing and leans fully into his power from the left. It’s a gamble, but so was drafting a teenager nicknamed “The Martian.” And that’s working out pretty well so far.

Think of it like a two-headed coin. One side shines, glinting with promise and power. The other is dull, scratched, and inconsistent. Sooner or later, you stop flipping it.

The Yankees have something special on their hands

What Jasson Dominguez is doing against right-handed pitching isn’t just good — it’s thrilling. It’s the kind of performance that reminds you why you love baseball.

Yes, he’s got growing to do. Yes, there are hurdles ahead. But in a game built on failure and fractions, Dominguez is showing flashes of a future star. And for now, that’s more than enough to believe in.

