Yankees’ roster ‘isn’t settled’ and could be headed toward a big acquisition

Spring training has kicked off, and the Yankees have wasted no time diving into their biggest roster question mark—third base.

The battle includes DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera, though none of them feel like the long-term solution. Management continues to praise LeMahieu, but he’s coming off two brutal seasons, and expecting him to return to his old self feels more like wishful thinking than a real plan.

LeMahieu’s Decline and the Lack of a True Starter

LeMahieu’s steady decline has been one of the Yankees’ more frustrating developments. Once a batting title contender, his offensive output has cratered. While he’s still solid defensively, the bat needs to be there for him to justify an everyday role.

Peraza is an intriguing option, but his offensive inconsistency at both the minor and major league levels makes him a gamble. On top of that, his natural position is either second base or shortstop, so transitioning him to third could come with growing pains.

Cabrera, on the other hand, is best suited as a super-utility player, a role he thrives in.

The Yankees need him to be a defensive Swiss Army knife, not a full-time third baseman. He can play just about anywhere, but plugging him in as an everyday starter isn’t ideal. At this point, the Yankees are moving forward as if they have in-house solutions, but the reality is they still feel a piece short.

Is Another Big Move on the Horizon?

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic hinted that the Yankees might not be done making moves.

“It sounds like the roster isn’t completely settled. It won’t be a surprise if the Yankees acquire a starting-caliber second or third baseman before Opening Day.”

Nolan Arenado has been a name floating around in trade speculation, and his former Cardinals teammate Paul Goldschmidt essentially gave a sales pitch on his behalf, praising his leadership and competitive nature. If the Yankees do make a move, Arenado seems like a logical fit, but his contract remains a major obstacle unless the Cardinals absorb some of the financial burden.

Another potential name is Carlos Correa. Given his injury history, the Twins might be open to offloading his contract, and if the Yankees were willing to push past the final luxury tax threshold, Correa would be a true World Series-caliber addition. He would elevate the Yankees from the best team in the American League by a slim margin to the clear-cut favorite.

Stanton’s Health Complicates the Equation

One major factor in all of this is Giancarlo Stanton’s health. Already dealing with tendinitis in both elbows, the Yankees are looking at a situation where they might not be able to rely on him for consistent production in 2025. That only puts more pressure on the front office to find another impact bat, preferably one who can also solidify the infield.

General manager Brian Cashman has time, but it’s clear there’s a missing piece in this roster equation. Whether that piece is already on the team or yet to be acquired remains to be seen.