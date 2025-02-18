Yankees need to prepare for star slugger to miss serious time in 2025

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The Yankees are no strangers to navigating injuries, but Giancarlo Stanton’s current situation presents an early-season headache they’ll need to solve fast.

With Opening Day against the Milwaukee Brewers just over a month away, Stanton is still dealing with tendinitis in both elbows—a lingering issue from last year’s postseason that hasn’t improved. Given how painful he says it is, expecting him to be ready for March 27 seems overly optimistic.

Time is Running Out for a Proper Ramp-Up

Stanton hasn’t swung a bat in three to four weeks, which puts him in a race against time to get ready for the season opener. Even if he manages to play, it’s hard to imagine him being effective after such a long layoff. Spring training is designed to help hitters find their rhythm, and Stanton might not even get enough at-bats to face major league pitching at full speed before the season begins.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This isn’t just a minor setback—it’s part of a growing trend. Over the past few years, Stanton’s injuries have primarily involved his lower body, impacting his ability to stay in the lineup consistently. Now, adding elbow problems to the equation only makes it harder to count on him as a reliable force in the middle of the order.

The Yankees Need a Backup Plan at DH

With Stanton’s availability in doubt, general manager Brian Cashman has to think about reinforcements. Right now, the Yankees don’t have a true backup designated hitter unless they roll with Ben Rice, who bulked up over the offseason but remains unproven at the major league level.

They could look to the free agent market to find a solution — J.D. Martinez could make sense.

This is where Cashman may need to get proactive. There’s still time to add another bat—whether through free agency or trade—to provide depth and protect against the very real possibility that Stanton misses significant time. With a roster built to contend, the Yankees can’t afford to let a lingering injury derail their offensive plans before the season even begins.