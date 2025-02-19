Yankees’ new infielder makes strong case to acquire elite defensive third baseman

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Yankees are still staring down a glaring hole at third base, a position they’ve yet to adequately address this offseason. They need at least a slightly above-average bat with elite defense, something that’s becoming harder to find as the offseason drags on.

Naturally, the conversation has turned toward Nolan Arenado, the St. Louis Cardinals’ defensive wizard and one of the best fielders of his generation.

Arenado’s Defense Is Elite, But the Contract Is a Problem

Arenado isn’t the player he once was at the plate, but his defense remains legendary. He might go into the Hall of Fame as one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball history, a reputation well-earned after winning ten Gold Gloves. However, the issue isn’t what he does in the field—it’s the three years remaining on his contract, which carries a $94 million total commitment.

The Yankees have no interest in paying the majority of that deal, but if the Cardinals were willing to eat a significant portion of it or take on some of Marcus Stroman’s salary, then there might be a real discussion to be had.

Last season, Arenado played 146 games, slashing .266/.315/.459 with 26 homers and 93 RBIs. He posted a 105 wRC+, barely above league average, making it clear that his offensive value has slipped. While his bat may not be the game-changer the Yankees need, his defense would undeniably stabilize the infield, which remains a priority for Brian Cashman.

Paul Goldschmidt’s Endorsement of Arenado Speaks Volumes

If anyone knows what Arenado brings to a clubhouse, it’s his former Cardinals teammate Paul Goldschmidt, who had nothing but praise for him in a recent conversation with The Athletic.

“He’s awesome,” Goldschmidt said. “He wants to win more than anything. Playing against him, I knew that. Even playing with him. … It doesn’t matter if the team’s winning and he’s got four hits. He wants to get that fifth hit. He’s such a competitor. He makes the people around him better. I’ve seen him being a great leader in St. Louis, trying to help out his team and help out guys. Hitting, defense, all that type of stuff, he’s very willing and open to talk. He expects a lot out of himself and expects a lot about the guys around him.”

Goldschmidt’s words almost read like a sales pitch, and if there’s anyone pushing for the Yankees to make a move, it might be him. For now, Cashman is playing the waiting game, hoping St. Louis gets desperate enough to make a deal work.

