Yankees’ rookie pitcher could fight his way into the playoff rotation

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s any pitcher who has earned a spot in the Yankees‘ playoff rotation this year, it’s rookie starter Luis Gil. The 26-year-old right-hander, after battling through years of injury setbacks, has delivered an impressive 2024 season. Tossing 135.2 innings so far, Gil has put those injury concerns behind him and is emerging as a key asset for the Yankees.

Gil’s Stellar Performance for the Yankees in 2024

Gil boasts a 3.18 ERA, with an impressive 10.35 strikeouts per nine innings, a 79.2% left-on-base rate, and a 36.7% ground ball rate. His ability to generate swings and misses has been phenomenal, though he’s faced some challenges with control, walking 4.64 batters per nine innings—an area he’ll look to improve.

Since returning from a lower back injury that sidelined him for two weeks, Gil has made two appearances, throwing 11 innings while allowing just one earned run. During that span, he struck out 12 batters, showcasing his upside and proving that he’s more than capable of taking on a significant role. His 2024 metrics place him among the elite, ranking in the 90th percentile in expected batting average (xBA), 77th percentile in whiff rate, and 82nd percentile in strikeout rate.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Fastball That Defines Gil

One of Gil’s greatest weapons is his fastball. Averaging 96.7 mph, his four-seamer has held batters to a .196 average this season. Even more impressive are his secondary pitches—his change-up allows just a .175 batting average, while his slider holds opponents to a mere .166. These three primary pitches give Gil a robust arsenal that makes him a formidable presence on the mound.

With better location and command, Gil could very well be the Yankees’ second-best starter behind ace Gerrit Cole. His recent performances suggest he’s ready to take on that challenge, but whether he’ll make the playoff rotation remains a pressing question for manager Aaron Boone.

Playoff Rotation Decisions Looming

If Gil can deliver another quality start before the postseason begins in October, Boone will face a tough decision regarding whether Gil should be included in the playoff rotation. Given Gil’s recent form and the volatility of other starters like Carlos Rodon, Gil has certainly made a strong case for himself.

Rodon, who has struggled with consistency this year, has shown improvement in his last three starts, recording a 2.60 ERA during that stretch. However, Gil’s ability to miss bats and limit damage may give him the edge in Boone’s decision-making process.

A Shifting Rotation

Recently, Boone moved Marcus Stroman to the bullpen, a decision that seems unlikely to be reversed. Meanwhile, Nestor Cortes, who had been temporarily moved to a relief role, was quickly returned to the starting rotation due to his efficiency and recent performances. Cortes has been a workhorse for the Yankees and has earned his spot in the potential playoff rotation.

“Stro has been so good for us and so good in the room,” Boone said. “He’s all about that team in there and all about the guys in there. Basically, his message to me is, ‘Whatever you need, and I’ll be ready to go.’ I think he just wants to be part of a winner.”

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As of now, the projected postseason rotation includes Cole, Rodon, and Cortes. While Gil might be left out due to the limited number of starts after his back injury, his dominant performances make it difficult to ignore his potential as a playoff arm. With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Gil has time to solidify his place, and Boone has some tough decisions to make regarding the final rotation for the playoffs.

The Final Stretch: Gil’s Role in October

As the Yankees gear up for October, much remains to be decided about who will take the mound during critical postseason games. While Cole is the undisputed ace, and Rodon and Cortes seem poised to round out the rotation, Gil’s performance could very well push him into a starting role. His combination of swing-and-miss stuff and improved command over the last few starts gives the Yankees another formidable option as they prepare for the postseason.

With so much riding on the next few games, Luis Gil has positioned himself as a crucial part of the Yankees’ plans. Whether he finds himself starting or coming out of the bullpen in high-leverage moments, Gil’s breakout season has given Boone a welcome challenge as the team navigates the final stretch of the regular season.