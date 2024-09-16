Yankees may end up pushing $162 million starter to the bullpen

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Over the next two weeks, the Yankees will have to make key decisions about their starting rotation and how to round out their bullpen for the postseason. With Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, and Nestor Cortes currently established as the top three starters, a major question looms regarding Carlos Rodon’s role moving forward.

The Yankees Have a Big Decision to Make With Carlos Rodon

Rodon was signed to a six-year, $162 million deal to serve as the No. 2 starter behind Cole, but his performance has been inconsistent. Last season, Rodon posted a 6.85 ERA over 64.1 innings while dealing with various injuries that affected his performance. This year, he has managed to pitch 163.2 innings—his second-highest total since 2016—while recording a 4.12 ERA, 10.23 strikeouts per nine, a 77.3% left-on-base rate, and a 33.3% ground ball rate.

One of the biggest challenges for Rodon this season has been his home run rate, allowing 1.59 home runs per nine innings, a key factor in his volatile performances. His WAR (Wins Above Replacement) has also dipped significantly, from 5.0 in 2021 and 6.2 in 2022 to just 1.7 this season, far below the Yankees’ expectations.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Recent Improvement, but Is It Enough?

Rodon has shown improvement since August 1, with a 3.53 ERA, though it has crept up to 3.91 since August 28. He remains an average performer at times, with flashes of potential but also moments of vulnerability. His outing against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon, where he gave up two earned runs over 5.1 innings while striking out five, was solid but not the level of dominance the Yankees need in the playoffs.

With two more starts likely before the regular season ends, Rodon’s recent 2.60 ERA over his last three starts offers some hope. He’s trending in the right direction, but whether that’s enough to secure a spot in the postseason rotation remains to be seen. There is a possibility he may be relegated to the bullpen, making way for Gil or Cortes in the rotation.

Rodon’s Fastball Concerns and Adjustments

A key issue for Rodon this season has been his fastball, which he has used 11% less compared to previous years. The fastball has allowed a .258 batting average and a .515 slugging rate, which has hurt his overall performance. To compensate, Rodon has leaned more heavily on his slider, a strategy that works when his slider is sharp. However, if his slider is off, Rodon becomes vulnerable to damage contact.

Despite these struggles, Rodon still has solid swing-and-miss metrics, and the Yankees need him to bring his best as they head into the playoffs. At this point, it’s a 50/50 chance whether he will end up in the rotation or the bullpen, depending on how he finishes the season.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Rotation Shifts: Cortes Back, Stroman to the Bullpen

Aaron Boone has already made some notable changes to the pitching staff, recently moving Nestor Cortes back into the rotation after initially shifting him to the bullpen. In contrast, Marcus Stroman has been moved to a relief role, highlighting Boone’s willingness to shake things up as the regular season winds down.

Yankees’ Depth and Talent Provide Optimism

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Yankees are experimenting with different pitching options, but they remain confident in their depth and talent. The postseason brings a heightened level of intensity, and the Yankees will need to rely on their rotation and bullpen to navigate the elimination rounds successfully. Whether Rodon finds himself in the rotation or bullpen, his contributions will be crucial to the team’s postseason success.