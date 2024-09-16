Yankees demote $37 million starter to the bullpen, tweaking rotation

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It was only a matter of time before the Yankees demoted 33-year-old veteran starter Marcus Stroman to the bullpen. This season, Stroman has not lived up to his past performance, posting a 4.07 ERA and a 4.86 xERA. Despite tossing 148.1 innings, he has registered a career-low 6.61 strikeouts per nine innings and has seen an 8% drop in his ground ball rate, now at 49%.

This is not the same version of Stroman that fans have come to expect, and the Yankees are struggling to extract value from the aging pitcher. Having signed a two-year, $37 million deal last offseason, the Yankees still owe Stroman $18.5 million for the 2025 season. If he reaches 140 innings pitched, he will be awarded a player option for 2026, meaning the Yankees may limit his innings to avoid that trigger.

Boone’s Faith in Stroman’s Leadership

Despite the move to the bullpen, Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke highly of Stroman, emphasizing his leadership and contributions behind the scenes.

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

“Stro has been so good for us and so good in the room,” Boone said. “He’s all about that team in there and all about the guys in there. Basically, his message to me is, ‘Whatever you need, and I’ll be ready to go.’ I think he just wants to be part of a winner.”

The Decline in Stroman’s Performance

Several factors have contributed to Stroman’s demotion, but one of the most concerning is the sharp decline in his velocity. His sinker now averages 90 mph, a 1.4 mph drop compared to 2023. This dip in velocity is a clear indication that age is taking its toll, and his effectiveness has diminished as a result.

To gauge how Stroman might perform in a relief role, it’s worth examining his statistics from the first inning of games. This season, Stroman has a 5.14 ERA in the first inning across 28 innings pitched, giving up 16 earned runs, 20 strikeouts, and six home runs—the most of any inning he has pitched this year. Based on these numbers, Stroman is not suited for high-leverage situations. Instead, he may be used as a middle-innings reliever, capable of covering multiple innings if necessary.

Boone’s Strategic Approach

Similar to how Boone managed Nestor Cortes by moving him to the bullpen, the Yankees could reverse their decision if Stroman’s performance improves. However, given the metrics, it is unlikely that Stroman will return to the rotation. With the playoffs fast approaching, Boone is using this time to solidify roles and give other pitchers the opportunity to earn their spot.

“We’ll see,” Boone said. “I’ll try and put [Stroman] in the best position and make sure we communicate well with him. He and I spoke yesterday about it. Nothing is necessarily permanent, but with the off-day coming [on Monday], I want to have us go five [starters] at least this next turn and maybe the next time around, too.”

Yankees’ Rotation Decisions Looming

As Boone works to finalize the Yankees’ playoff rotation, it is clear that Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Gil, and Carlos Rodon are all in contention for starting spots. Cole is locked in as the ace, but Clarke Schmidt could also be a contender if he performs well over his next few starts. Given Stroman’s recent struggles, it seems likely that he will remain in the bullpen for the postseason.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cortes has been exceptional lately, and Rodon has posted a 2.60 ERA over his last three starts, making the competition even tougher. Luis Gil has also been electric, leaving Boone with some difficult decisions to make in the final two weeks of the regular season. Having an additional rotation spot allows the Yankees flexibility to experiment with different scenarios before locking in their playoff roster.

Looking Ahead

Stroman’s move to the bullpen marks a pivotal moment in the Yankees’ preparation for the postseason. While his leadership remains valuable, his on-field performance has declined. With the rest of the rotation stepping up and delivering solid outings, the Yankees are in a strong position to fine-tune their roster and make a deep playoff run. The next two weeks will be crucial as Boone and his staff make the final adjustments needed for success in October.