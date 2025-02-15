Yankees’ rookie outfielder undergoing intense defensive ‘crash course’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees know they have something special in Jasson Domínguez. His bat is already ahead of schedule, but the biggest question mark heading into the 2025 season is whether his glove will hold up in left field.

Last year, Domínguez got a taste of the position, logging 105 innings over 13 games, and the results weren’t exactly Gold Glove-caliber. He finished with a .957 fielding percentage, one error, and negative defensive metrics, including -1 defensive runs saved and -2 outs above average. That’s not the kind of production the Yankees can afford in such a critical spot.

Putting in the Work at the Player Development Complex

The Yankees aren’t sitting back and hoping Domínguez figures things out on his own. They’re actively working to make sure his defense is ready for Opening Day, which is why he has spent the last two weeks camped out at the team’s player development complex. Every inch of a simulated Yankee Stadium left field is being drilled into his mind. He’s practicing every scenario imaginable, ensuring that when the season begins, he’ll have already seen it all.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

“For the past two weeks, Jasson Domínguez has taken up residency in left field at the team’s player development complex, spending hours and hours learning the nuances of the territory,” The Athletic reported.

Outfield coordinator Luis Rojas detailed some of the drills Domínguez has been grinding through.

“Wall drills. Throwing to bases. High fly balls. Slices. Shoestring catches with topspin. Sliding catches. Diving catches.”

There’s no stone left unturned, and that’s exactly the level of preparation needed for a player transitioning to a new position at the major league level.

Confidence and Work Ethic Fueling His Growth

One of the most impressive things about Domínguez is his ability to handle adversity. He didn’t shy away from mistakes last season, and instead of letting them shake his confidence, he used them as motivation.

“That’s why I think he can handle adversity, and he went through it,” Rojas said. “That’s not easy for a 22-year-old — playing left field for the Yankees when the team is making a playoff push. Coming in and making some of the mistakes he did and not shying off. He put the work in. He was himself every day. I didn’t see anything change. Same kid I met from Day 1 is the same kid I’ve been seeing this spring: showing up really early and working really hard.”

The Yankees are banking on that work ethic translating into rapid improvement. Domínguez has spent most of his career in center field, so learning a new position at the major league level is no easy task. But if there’s anyone who can adjust quickly, it’s him.

Spring training will be his proving ground, but if his bat stays hot and his defense takes a leap forward, there’s little doubt that Domínguez will lock down the left field job for the long haul. The Yankees are doing everything they can to make sure he’s ready, and so far, Domínguez is doing his part to show them he won’t let the opportunity slip away.