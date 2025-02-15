Yankees have sky-high hopes for newly promoted outfielder

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez has been a name Yankees fans have been buzzing about for years, and 2025 could be the season where he finally makes the leap into a full-time role. The organization is clearly high on his potential, even though manager Aaron Boone has publicly stated that he’ll have to earn his spot in left field this spring.

The reality? Unless something unexpected happens, that job is his to lose.

A Clear Path to a Starting Role

Boone’s comments about Dominguez needing to “earn it” in spring training sound like standard motivational talk more than a genuine competition. The only other real competitor for the left field spot is Trent Grisham, who profiles more as a defensive depth piece than an everyday starter. If Dominguez shows even moderate progression in camp, the Yankees are going to give him the job and let him develop at the big league level.

“He’s a young guy that’s still got to go out and earn it,” Boone said at Yankees camp earlier this week. “I feel like he’s in a good spot right now, he’s got a good look in his eye and he’s going to get every opportunity to be that guy. We certainly are hoping he shows us that.”

At just 22 years old, Dominguez has the kind of talent that could make an immediate impact. The Yankees see him as a potential long-term solution in the outfield, and there’s even been discussion about using him at the top of the lineup if he proves he can handle the role.

A Switch-Hitting Force With Untapped Potential

What makes Dominguez such an exciting prospect is the sheer power and bat speed he brings to the table. His switch-hitting ability gives the Yankees lineup much-needed flexibility, and while his defensive skills are still developing, his offensive upside is undeniable.

Brian Cashman echoed that sentiment, making it clear the Yankees want Dominguez to seize the opportunity.

“Ultimately, there’s a lane for him to take and we know he’s got the talent to take it,” Cashman said. “We’re looking forward to seeing the real quality player on both sides of the ball. We think he can help us, and he’s got an opportunity to prove he can help us.”

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Dominguez’s brief major league stint last season provided a glimpse of what he’s capable of, and the Yankees are hoping a full season of development unlocks another level to his game.

The Defensive Question Mark

If there’s one area where Dominguez still needs to improve, it’s his defense. His small sample size in the majors showed some rawness in the outfield, but at his age, that’s to be expected. The Yankees are banking on his athleticism helping him become at least an average defender, which would be more than enough given his offensive upside.

With Alex Verdugo out of the picture and no major external additions, the Yankees are making a clear bet on Dominguez being a core piece of their future. His development this season will be one of the more fascinating storylines to watch, but make no mistake—he’s got the inside track to a starting role. Now, it’s just up to him to take it.





