Yankees rival reportedly impress Juan Soto in three-hour meeting

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Juan Soto won a Silver Slugger award and was selected a First Team All-MLB outfielder in his lone season with the New York Yankees in 2024. Suffice it to say, he performed like the star he is both in the regular season and the playoffs.

Naturally, as a 26-year-old with his track record of being elite, he is drawing a lot of interest in free agency. Soto has, in the last few hours, talked to the Boston Red Sox in a meeting that was described as productive by sources covering the team.

“Soto was said to be impressed by the Red Sox’ presentation, which included a video taking note of the franchise’s history of star players from the Dominican Republic, Soto’s native country. The Red Sox laid out their plans for the future and highlighted the crop of soon-to-be-arriving top prospects while giving a detailed outline of ownership and Fenway Sports Group,” Sean McAdam of Mass Live wrote.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Red Sox want to lure Soto away from the Yankees

The Red Sox remain underdogs in the race for Soto, as the Yankees and New York Mets are considered favorites, while the Toronto Blue Jays are also in the mix.

The Red Sox have struggled as a team in the last couple of years, but have a strong farm system, money to spend and a solid core of young players in place to make a splash and bring in a star in free agency or via trade. In other words, Soto would be the perfect addition for them considering where they are as a franchise.

If Soto has similar offers on the table, the most likely scenario is that he and his camp will choose the Yankees. However, interested squads are serious in their advances and are doing everything they can to lure the superstar.