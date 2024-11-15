Yankees’ AL East Rival has ‘productive’ meeting with Juan Soto

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Yankees are gearing up for their opportunity to make a compelling case to superstar outfielder Juan Soto, hoping to secure him for the rest of his career. The expected deal for Soto will likely span 13–14 years and be worth between $600–700 million, a figure reflecting his generational talent.

With $80 million coming off the books and needing only an additional $19 million beyond his 2024 salary to reach the projected $50 million per year, the Yankees are well-positioned to make a strong offer. However, they face formidable competition from within their own division, as a rival American League East team aims to lure Soto away.

Red Sox Enter the Fray

According to SNY, the Boston Red Sox held a three-hour meeting with Soto on Thursday, which was described as “productive.” While no formal offer was presented, the meeting allowed Soto to gain insights into the Red Sox facilities and player evaluations, signaling their serious interest.

However, the Red Sox’s recent struggles may hinder their efforts. Coming off a disappointing 2024 season with an 81–81 record, the Red Sox finished 13 games behind the Yankees, who comfortably claimed the American League East title. Despite any lucrative offer they might propose, Boston’s current trajectory lacks the stability and success Soto might seek.

Yankees’ Advantages and Competitive Edge

Even if Boston is ready to spend big, the Yankees boast a stronger foundation, both financially and in terms of on-field success. Having just fallen short in the World Series, Soto has unfinished business in the Bronx, and the Yankees’ historical commitment to winning gives them a compelling pitch. The real threat may come from the New York Mets, who possess the financial clout and willingness to make an astronomical offer.

Ideally, general manager Brian Cashman would prefer to lock down Soto while also reinforcing other areas of need on the roster. The Yankees aim to improve their base running, bolster their infield defense, and add depth to the bullpen to complement Soto’s impact.

Internal Solutions and Youth Movement

One approach for the Yankees involves promoting prospects and internal solutions to keep costs manageable while maximizing their resources. Prospect Caleb Durbin offers improved infield defense and base running compared to Gleyber Torres, while Jasson Dominguez is expected to take over left field duties, providing better offensive production than Alex Verdugo at a lower cost.

The team’s emphasis on a youth movement could help keep overall expenditures in check, enabling a substantial investment in Soto while potentially targeting upgrades like Christian Walker at first base. Walker, for example, may command a three-year, $60 million deal, which would be feasible if other areas of the roster remain cost-effective.

Strong Competition from AL East Rivals

While both the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are expected to make serious plays for Soto, their ability to compete with the Yankees’ combination of financial strength, recent success, and existing star power is questionable. The Yankees offer Soto the chance to play alongside future Hall of Famer Aaron Judge and a promising young core, ensuring routine competitiveness and a genuine shot at championships for years to come.