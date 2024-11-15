Yankees’ ‘unicorn’ pitcher begs for superstar outfielder to stay in Bronx

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

There isn’t a player on the New York Yankees who doesn’t recognize the immense value of bringing back superstar outfielder Juan Soto on a long-term extension. The front office is expected to do everything within its power to get a deal done, but there must be a limit to how far they’re willing to go—an upper threshold only Mets owner Steve Cohen might be able to reach.

Competitive Offer and Legacy in the Bronx

Hal Steinbrenner is likely to make Soto an extremely competitive offer, paired with the unique opportunity to compete for championships year after year. Beyond the allure of titles, Steinbrenner can offer Soto unmatched endorsement deals and sponsorships associated with being a Yankee. Soto could cement himself as a legend in the Bronx, potentially earning a place in Monument Park and creating a lasting legacy.

Support from the Clubhouse

One of the Yankees’ standout performers down the stretch, bullpen star Luke Weaver, recently spoke about Soto’s influence and the critical importance of retaining him during an episode of “The Show” with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

“I love that man. I really do. I love being on his team,” Weaver shared. “I do not love being on the other team, which I have been a couple of times. … He’s the best guy. He’s a humble superstar. He has all the attributes you want, obviously, on the baseball field and as a human being in the clubhouse. I have nothing but amazing things to say about him. We formed a great relationship.”

Soto’s Stellar Performance

Soto, at just 26 years old, is entering the prime of his career. In 2024, over 157 games, he hit .288/.419/.569, including a career-high 41 home runs, 128 runs scored, and 109 RBIs. His postseason performance was even more impressive, hitting .327 with a .469 on-base percentage, four homers, and nine RBIs over 14 games. With Aaron Judge struggling in the playoffs, Soto stepped up and carried the Yankees past tough opponents, including the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians.

“He means a lot to me as a teammate and as a player,” Weaver continued. “And boy, oh boy. I mean, I think it’s (an) infinity amount that you can give this man, and he would be worth every penny. So I really hope they can get it done.”

Yankees’ Financial Commitment and Expectations

The Yankees have the resources to afford Soto, who is expected to command an average of around $50 million per season on a potential 14-year deal. This contract would extend until Soto turns 40, but given his durability and consistent production, it could be a worthwhile investment. Winning even two World Series during his contract tenure would justify the expense, as Soto, alongside Judge, makes the Yankees perennial contenders.

Areas of Improvement and Future Outlook

Despite their efforts, the Yankees were exposed in key areas during the World Series, particularly with their infield defense and base running. However, there is a clear determination within the organization to address these weaknesses. Extending Soto would not prevent the Yankees from making other critical upgrades. With their sights set on improvement, the Yankees are poised to capitalize on a unique opportunity and remain one of the few teams capable of challenging the talent-laden Los Angeles Dodgers.