Yankees have good and bad news on these 2 injured veteran relievers

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Aaron Boone spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of the Yankees-Pirates series opener in Pittsburgh, providing the news that Cody Bellinger had a stiff back but also delivering some news on two injured veteran bullpen arms. Scott Effross continues to have injury issues, as he suffered a setback with his hamstring which he injured during the first weeks of Grapefruit League action. There’s no current update on his timetable, a tough break for a reliever who has pitched in just a handful of games since 2023.

On a more positive note, Tyler Matzek’s next outing could be a rehab appearance, as the left-hander is expected to be an option for the big league team by the end of the month. A veteran left-hander who impressed many in camp, he could be a nice addition to a bullpen that has shown some cracks in the lower half of their depth chart.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Last season was a trainwreck, as Tyler Matzek had his 2024 season cut short by an elbow injury, but even when he pitched the left-hander had a 9.90 ERA. He was traded to the Giants before hitting the open market, and the Yankees scooped him up on a Minor League deal to add some more depth to their bullpen. Adding a sinker to go with his fastball-slider mix, Matzek saw his fastball velocity climb back up to the mid-90s where he’s had the most success.

The Yankees are hoping to get the Tyler Matzek of old again, as from 2020-2022 he posted a 2.92 ERA with a 27.4% K% as he helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series. Being dubbed “Nutsack” due to his clutch performances in the postseason, Matzek has earned his reputation as a big-game pitcher. Through 20 appearances in the postseason, he owns a 1.48 ERA with a 40.4% K%, delivering an iconic shutdown inning during Game 6 of the 2021 NLCS to help Atlanta reach the World Series.

He should be back by the end of the month, and the Yankees could sorely use a veteran who has the ability to punch tickets from the left-handed side. As for Scott Effross, the bad news continues to get worse for the oft-injured right-hander.

Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Effross has seen his injury situation go from bad to worse since putting on the pinstripes in 2022 when the team traded RHP Hayden Wesneski to the Cubs for him. Once a premier reliever who specialized in getting groundballs and attacking the zone, Effross suffered a torn UCL that would rule him out for their postseason run that season and the entire 2023 campaign.

He would undergo back surgery after the 2023 season despite not pitching at the pro level, and when he was finally healthy the velocity and stuff were not back to his old form. He pitched in a few games with the Yankees in 2024 but was ultimately optioned back to Triple-A where he finished his season. This year, Effross had a shot to win a job out of camp, but he suffered a hamstring strain and now is dealing with a setback there.

When he will pitch again remains a question mark, and the Yankees will have to look elsewhere for reinforcements off the IL for the time being.