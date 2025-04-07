Yankees projected to drop $147 million on rival infielder in 2026 free agency

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees aren’t exactly scrambling to find a long-term third baseman at this point in the season, but that doesn’t mean the issue isn’t glaring. Right now, they’re leaning on Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza to patch the position together in a platoon-style setup. While it’s a serviceable short-term fix, it’s hardly a sustainable plan for a team with championship aspirations.

A true everyday starter would take pressure off the bottom of the lineup and provide consistency at one of the most demanding positions in the infield. That upgrade might not come via trade or mid-season splash but rather next winter—specifically, in the 2026 free-agent class.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bo Bichette Could Be the Long-Term Answer

All eyes could be on Bo Bichette, the 27-year-old Toronto Blue Jays shortstop, who could be primed for a change of scenery next offseason. With Toronto possibly prioritizing a massive extension for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., there’s no guarantee they’ll have the resources—or willingness—to lock down Bichette, too.

Bichette’s coming off a disappointing 2024 season by his standards, but he’s showing signs of life early in 2025. Through the first 10 games, he’s hitting .286 with a .348 on-base percentage and a modest .357 slugging rate. He’s already driven in four runs and has a 105 wRC+, making him slightly above league average offensively. But for a player of his pedigree, this is likely just a warmup act.

His best campaign came in 2022 when he launched 24 home runs and posted a .290/.333/.469 slash. He’s consistently been a high-average bat with sneaky power—and that’s the kind of offensive upside the Yankees would love to plug in at the hot corner.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

A Natural Transition to Third Base

Defensively, Bichette has played shortstop throughout his MLB career, but that might not be his forever home. With some natural decline in range and foot speed as he ages, a move to third base could serve him well—especially on a Yankees team that values defensive reliability in the infield.

The switch wouldn’t be unlike what many shortstops have done in their late 20s or early 30s—sliding over to third where reaction time outweighs range. And if the Yankees are convinced his glove can hold up on the corner, it could be a perfect match.

Financial Commitment and Fit

Jim Bowden of The Athletic suggested a deal in the ballpark of five years and $147 million. That would put Bichette at roughly $29.4 million per season, which fits snugly into the Yankees’ historical spending habits—especially if he returns to All-Star form this season.

At the end of the day, Cabrera and Peraza are stopgaps. Useful, versatile, gritty—but not everyday answers at third. Bichette, on the other hand, could be the cornerstone they’ve been missing. He’s got the swagger, the track record, and the offensive toolkit that screams Yankee Stadium fit.

And if the stars align, he could be the next big name to join the Bronx.



