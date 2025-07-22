Yankees reveal Tuesday’s lineup with struggling infielder hitting ninth

The New York Yankees enter Tuesday night clinging to divisional hopes, but that grip is loosening with every missed opportunity.

After Monday’s disheartening loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Yankees find themselves teetering on the edge of a five-game gap in the AL East. Tonight’s game isn’t just about bouncing back—it’s about survival.

Manager Aaron Boone is rolling the dice with a new-look lineup that raised more than a few eyebrows. Chief among the changes: Anthony Volpe has been dropped to ninth.

The decision marks the first time all year Volpe has hit last, a subtle signal with loud implications. Boone’s message feels less like strategy and more like a jolt.

Volpe’s recent numbers paint a bleak picture. He’s hitting .158 with a .169 OBP in his last 15 games—no rhythm, no timing, no confidence.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Even his two-homer burst against Atlanta over the weekend feels like a mirage now. Monday’s 0-for-3 outing and critical error added another brick to the weight on his shoulders.

From Opening Day hope to midsummer frustration, Volpe is navigating the sophomore storm, and right now it’s all headwinds. The fans sense it, and the pressure is mounting.

Volpe’s Defensive Dip Adds to the Concern

Volpe once looked like the Yankees’ defensive anchor, a Gold Glove winner with athleticism and instincts. Lately, that promise feels distant.

His glove, once a trusted asset, hasn’t held up through the mental and physical wear of the long season. Mistakes like Monday’s error feel emblematic.

Maybe Boone hitting him ninth is meant to lift some burden—less spotlight, fewer expectations. Or maybe it’s a challenge he badly needs.

Whatever the motive, it’s a turning point in how the Yankees are managing Volpe’s development. They’re no longer just hoping; they’re adjusting.

Outfield Configuration Raises Eyebrows

While Volpe headlines the discussion, Boone’s outfield choices also signal urgency—or perhaps desperation. Jasson Domínguez is again on the bench.

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Instead, it’s Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, and Cody Bellinger patrolling the outfield, with Giancarlo Stanton locked in at designated hitter.

Stanton has been heating up lately, and keeping him in the DH spot protects his legs—but it limits flexibility, especially on defense.

Meanwhile, Domínguez, who offers youthful spark and switch-hitting balance, sits idle during one of the most pivotal stretches of the season.

Grisham Leads a Shuffled Lineup

Trent Grisham will lead off Tuesday night, followed by Bellinger and Judge. That trio sets an interesting tone—lefty, lefty, righty.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. slots in as the cleanup man, giving the lineup some flair and power from the left side. Stanton, in red-hot form, bats fifth.

At first base, Ben Rice starts over the veteran Paul Goldschmidt, signaling a willingness to lean into upside.

Austin Wells catches and hits seventh, followed by Jorbit Vivas in the eighth spot. That leaves Volpe as the lineup caboose, a role that says everything.

Cam Schlittler Returns to the Mound

Cam Schlittler will take the ball for New York, returning from a minor biceps scare that delayed his last outing. The Yankees need him sharp.

The rookie’s poise and stuff have been promising, but he’s still unproven in high-leverage moments. Tonight, the lights will be blinding.

If he can keep Toronto’s bats quiet early, it could stabilize the Yankees’ nerves. If he falters, the spiral could accelerate.

Pitching has carried the Yankees at times this season, but they’re now at a point where every start feels like a playoff audition.

The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher

A loss tonight puts the Yankees five games behind in the division, a steep hill with time slipping away. A win cuts it to three—manageable, hopeful.

That’s the razor’s edge they’re walking, and Boone’s decisions reflect that tightrope. Every lineup tweak, every pitching move, is under the microscope.

Right now, the Yankees are trying to stop the bleeding, not just win games. It’s survival mode—and Anthony Volpe is right in the middle of it.

Like a young actor on Broadway suddenly forgetting his lines, Volpe’s stage fright is showing. Whether he overcomes it could shape this season’s script.

