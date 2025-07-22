Yankees are in ‘aggressive push’ to land top third base deadline upgrade

With the deadline less than 10 days away, the Yankees have ben in plenty of trade rumors for potential upgrades who can make the team better.

Third base will remain a position that Brian Cashman will call teams to try and find an upgrade for, with Eugenio Suarez one of the big names generating buzz.

Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports that while the Mariners have begun preliminary talks to try and acquire the power-hitting infielder, the Yankees are in the mix as well.

“The New York Yankees, in particular, are also reportedly making an aggressive push for Suarez.”

With 36 home runs and a 153 wRC+ on the season, the Diamondbacks have the best hitter available on the market, and he could be a perfect fit for the middle of the offense.

An Aggressive Push From the Yankees Could Net Them A Star Slugger

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Eugenio Suarez has been one of the best hitters in all of baseball this season, as he leads the National League in home runs (36) while having the seventh-highest OPS (.933).

He has the power to take a lineup to another level, and whoever lands him will be getting a middle-of-the-order bat capable of changing a game with just one swing.

New York would have the ability to create the most dynamic offense in the sport with Suarez anchoring the middle of their offense, but Seattle could be even more desperate than people think.

The Yankees have the highest OPS as a team in the sport, and other teams like the Tigers, Cubs, and the Mariners might end up pushing a little harder.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What I think can help the Yankees here is their surplus of young pitchers compared to the Mariners and Tigers at the Minor League level.

Cam Schlittler would immediately be the kind of player who the Yankees can offer and strike a deal with Arizona for, with other arms like Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, Ben Hess, and Bryce Cunningham being names of note.

Ben Shields and Brendan Beck are MLB-ready prospects who could help the Diamondbacks immediately, and perhaps the Yankees end up striking a deal with Arizona.

It would create an infield defense issue, but that issue is immediately outweighed by the gauntlet of slug Brian Cashman would have assembled for the Yankees.