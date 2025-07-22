The Yankees’ big third base upgrade could be elite contact hitter

The New York Yankees are staring down a crucial trade deadline and desperately need a stabilizing answer at third base.

While fans dream of a power-hitting addition like Eugenio Suarez, the front office may lean toward a more subtle solution.

The reality is simple — New York has one of the league’s worst-performing infield duos and cannot continue down this road.

With DJ LeMahieu recently cut and Oswald Peraza crumbling under pressure, third base has become an outright liability.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Why Eugenio Suarez might be too costly

Eugenio Suarez is having a monster season at age 34, slashing .257/.328/.605 with a .933 OPS and 36 home runs.

He’s the biggest bat available at third base and could instantly change the middle of any team’s lineup for the better.

But the price tag to land him won’t be cheap, especially for a rental with no long-term control beyond this season.

The Yankees are cautious about spending big prospect capital unless it’s for controllable talent or a truly transformative piece.

They’ve learned the hard way that trading premium youth for short-term fixes doesn’t always yield postseason success.

Revisiting Isiah Kiner-Falefa as a short-term plug

Instead of swinging for the fences, the Yankees may turn to a familiar face in Isiah Kiner-Falefa to stabilize third base.

IKF, now with the Pittsburgh Pirates, is slashing .274/.318/.340 with one homer, 12 steals, and a .658 OPS in 2025.

Those numbers don’t scream game-changer, but they represent a significant improvement over the current internal options.

Oswald Peraza is hitting just .150 with a .454 OPS, while Jorbit Vivas has managed only a .552 OPS across 52 at-bats.

IKF offers solid defense, consistent contact skills, and the type of versatility the Yankees sorely miss at the position.

Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Familiarity and value make IKF an attractive fallback

Kiner-Falefa knows the Bronx and played under the spotlight during his previous tenure with the Yankees — that matters.

The transition would be seamless, and the team wouldn’t need to sacrifice top prospects or roster depth to make it happen.

He’s on an expiring deal, and with the Pirates expected to be heavy sellers, a move would likely cost little in return.

While not flashy, IKF represents exactly what the Yankees need right now — reliability, familiarity, and defensive competence.

Like duct tape on a leaky pipe, he won’t solve the whole problem, but he could buy time for a bigger fix later.

Evaluating the short-term vs long-term impact

There’s no denying that Suarez would give the Yankees a jolt, but IKF gives them steadiness with none of the risk.

For a team already dealing with underperforming contracts and looming luxury tax issues, that trade-off may carry real appeal.

It’s about patching the hole without drilling another in the hull, especially with so many needs on the roster elsewhere.

If the Yankees want to stay afloat in the playoff race, even a marginal upgrade could be the lifeline they need right now.