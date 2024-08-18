Yankees replace Alex Verdugo with top prospect in lineup

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

After weeks of deliberation, the Yankees made the decisive move to call up their top prospect, Jasson Dominguez, on Sunday afternoon. Marked as the “27th man” for the game against the Detroit Tigers, which concludes a three-game series, Dominguez was immediately added to the starting lineup, signaling a bold step by the team.

Yankees Make a Strategic Call-Up

Dominguez was positioned to start in left field, shifting Alex Verdugo to the bench. The team indicated plans to send Dominguez back to Triple-A on Monday, barring any setbacks, making his Sunday appearance a critical test. The 21-year-old switch-hitter was slated to bat fifth, behind Giancarlo Stanton, injecting some much-needed energy into a lineup that has shown signs of struggle recently.

Evaluating Dominguez’s Impact

In Triple-A, Dominguez played 26 games, boasting a .280/.345/.420 batting line, with three home runs, 14 RBIs, and a 100 wRC+. His capability to hit from both sides of the plate adds significant value, and the Yankees are eager to see if his offensive skills will translate to the major leagues.

If Dominguez performs well, Manager Aaron Boone might consider keeping him in the majors, potentially using Verdugo as the primary utility outfielder instead of Trent Grisham, who has also been performing well lately.

Verdugo’s Struggles and Future

Recently, Verdugo discovered he has an allergy to the dye in his batting gloves, which may have contributed to his prolonged slump. Over 119 games, he has recorded a .233/.294/.363 batting line, including 10 homers and 53 RBIs. In a contract year, the 28-year-old has not lived up to expectations, prompting the Yankees to evaluate whether Dominguez might be a more effective option for their outfield.

A Crucial Moment for the Yankees

This promotion could be a turning point for the Yankees, as they assess whether Dominguez can solidify his position and provide the boost needed to rejuvenate their lineup. The decision to integrate Dominguez into the game against the Tigers reflects the team’s proactive approach to finding solutions and optimizing their roster for the season’s challenges ahead.