Yankees preparing to have a brand new leadoff hitter in 2025

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Yankees are preparing to roll into the 2025 season with a fresh face at the top of the lineup. Unless they acquire a high-caliber bat to fill the void, manager Aaron Boone has floated the idea of Jasson Domínguez taking over as the leadoff hitter.

While Domínguez will be entering his first full MLB season, his skill set aligns well with what teams typically want in a table-setter: the ability to get on base, a mix of power and speed, and the potential to evolve into an elite offensive weapon.

Boone expressed confidence in the 21-year-old, noting how his natural abilities could make him an ideal fit. “Domínguez’s DNA is that, because he gets on a lot, he also has power and can really run, too,” Boone said. That combination makes him an intriguing option, even if there are questions about his consistency early on.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Flashes of Potential in 2023

Domínguez gave Yankees fans a glimpse of his offensive upside when he was called up late in the 2023 season. Across eight games, he launched four home runs with seven RBIs, showing off his power potential. Unfortunately, his momentum was cut short by an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. He spent most of 2024 recovering and finding his rhythm, so the Yankees are still waiting to see how he performs over a full season.

Despite limited MLB experience, the organization remains high on his ability to make an impact. While the Yankees have typically preferred a more contact-oriented hitter in the leadoff spot, Domínguez’s ability to reach base at a respectable clip (hovering around 31%) and provide pop from the top of the order could be a unique advantage. In the minors, though, Jasson was a frequent flyer on the bases, clocking in at around 36% and better.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

A Work in Progress

The biggest question is whether Domínguez will be consistent enough in the role. If he struggles out of the gate, the Yankees may need to experiment with other options. A more traditional contact-first hitter might emerge, or they could shuffle the lineup to maximize production at the top. Either way, the Yankees appear committed to giving their top prospect an opportunity to thrive, betting on his raw talent and ability to adjust.

If Domínguez clicks as the Yankees’ leadoff hitter, the team could have an electric presence at the top of the lineup for years to come. But if not, Boone and company may have to rethink their approach early in the season.