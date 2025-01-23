Yankees playing a frugal game despite elite infielder available on the market

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Yankees are walking a fine line this offseason, trying to improve a roster with World Series aspirations while keeping their luxury tax salary under $301 million. This strategy has created a stark contrast with teams like the Dodgers blowing past the fourth threshold with a reckless abandon that screams “win now.”

For the Yankees, the mantra seems to be “win wisely,” though it might cost them in terms of impact acquisitions.

The Yankees have already spent big, bringing in Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt. Those additions certainly bolster the team, but they still feel one move short of a complete offseason. The glaring hole remains in the infield, where a lack of high-impact talent could limit their ability to compete with baseball’s elite in October.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Why Alex Bregman Makes Sense

If the Yankees are serious about taking the next step, Alex Bregman should be an easy target. The 30-year-old has haunted the Yankees in the postseason for years, building a reputation as one of the best playoff performers in baseball (despite the cheating). In 99 postseason games, Bregman has a 117 wRC+, delivering when it matters most.

Defensively, Bregman remains elite. In 2024, he logged six defensive runs saved and six outs above average in over 1,200 innings at third base. Few players in the league offer his combination of postseason experience and Gold Glove-caliber defense, making him a perfect fit for a team that needs both stability and production in the infield.

Offensively, Bregman is coming off a bit of a mixed season. He played 145 games and hit 26 home runs with 75 RBIs while slashing .260/.315/.453. While the numbers look solid at first glance, his on-base percentage took a steep hit due to a walk rate that plummeted from 12.7% in 2023 to 6.9% last season. The first half of his season was marred by inconsistency, but a stronger finish hinted that he can still be the dynamic hitter he’s been for much of his career.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Roadblock: Marcus Stroman’s Contract

The Yankees’ financial flexibility is limited, largely thanks to Marcus Stroman’s $18.5 million salary for the 2025 season. Moving that contract is the first domino that needs to fall before the team can realistically pursue a big-name player like Bregman. Even if they find a way to offload Stroman, the Yankees will need to get creative with any potential deal to stay under the tax threshold.

A short-term deal with Bregman would make the most sense, but even that comes with complications. Structuring the contract with a lower salary in 2025 and higher payouts in subsequent years might make the Yankees’ books work, but it could deter Bregman, who is likely looking for financial security after a somewhat inconsistent 2024.

Is Pushing Past the Threshold Worth It?

The Yankees find themselves in a dilemma. Staying below the $301 million mark keeps them from incurring the harshest financial penalties, but it might also keep them from making the move that puts them over the top. A calculated gamble—going over the threshold now with the intention of resetting next offseason—could be the difference between a strong playoff run and an early exit.

With Bregman’s market quiet and the Yankees’ roster tantalizingly close to being championship-ready, this offseason could hinge on how far they’re willing to stretch their budget. Sometimes, the final piece of the puzzle is worth breaking the bank.