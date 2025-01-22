Yankees could still swing a last-minute trade for 3X batting champion

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been searching for a bona fide leadoff hitter, someone who can set the table with elite contact skills and durability.

Luis Arraez, the 27-year-old infielder from the San Diego Padres, checks all the boxes. Arraez is a three-time batting champion and arguably the best contact hitter in baseball. In 2024, he played 150 games, proving his durability while hitting .314/.346/.392. He added four homers, 46 RBIs, and a 109 wRC+, though this was his lowest offensive mark since 2021. Still, with a strikeout rate of just 4.3%, Arraez’s ability to put the ball in play consistently is unmatched.

Adding a hitter of Arraez’s caliber would immediately solve a major issue for the Yankees, who have struggled to find consistency at the top of their lineup. His offensive skill set would pair well with the power threats behind him, giving the Yankees a much-needed contact dynamic.

Living With Defensive Liabilities

The biggest knock on Arraez is his defense. In 2024, he played 339 innings at second base, posting -3 defensive runs saved and -7 outs above average. While he’s a liability in the field, his offensive prowess far outweighs his defensive shortcomings. If the Yankees were able to live with Gleyber Torres’s inconsistent defense at second base, they could certainly make room for Arraez, knowing his bat would add a level of consistency they’ve sorely lacked.

With Jazz Chisholm providing flexibility in the infield, the Yankees could shuffle their defensive setup to account for Arraez’s deficiencies. The team has shown a willingness to prioritize offense over defense in certain situations, and this would certainly fit that mold.

The Cost of Acquiring Arraez

Arraez is set to earn $14 million in 2025, making him a relatively affordable option for his level of production — of course, he only has one more year of control before hitting free agency. However, prying him away from the Padres won’t be easy. San Diego has been open to trading several expensive pieces this offseason, but they’ll want a nice return for Arraez. The Yankees would need to part with solid prospects or controllable players to get the deal done.

It ultimately comes down to how much general manager Brian Cashman values Arraez’s skill set and whether he sees him as the missing piece to the Yankees’ lineup. Cashman has been patient this offseason, waiting for the right opportunity to strike.

A Game-Changing Addition

Arraez’s offensive profile would be a game-changer for the Yankees. His ability to get on base and set the tone at the top of the lineup is exactly what the team has been missing. While his defensive inefficiencies may raise questions, the Yankees have the flexibility to make it work.

Adding a player of Arraez’s caliber would elevate the Yankees’ lineup and make them a more complete team heading into 2025. It’s a high-risk, high-reward move, but one that could pay off in a big way.