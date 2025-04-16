Yankees’ star bullpen arm takes big step toward hopeful return

The Yankees have spent the early part of 2025 juggling their pitching staff, patching leaks, and hoping someone—anyone—steps up consistently. Amidst the chaos, there’s a glimmer of optimism: Jonathan Loaisiga might finally be on his way back.

The right-handed reliever is targeting a May return, and if the Yankees get the healthy version of Loaisiga, it would be like adding a high-powered turbocharger to a sputtering bullpen engine.

Loaisiga’s Electric Stuff is No Secret

When healthy, Loaisiga is a force. His sinker is among the nastiest in baseball, darting and diving like it’s allergic to bats. Mix in a devastating change-up and a sharp cutter, and hitters are left guessing—and usually guessing wrong.

His talent is obvious, but health has been his kryptonite. He logged just four innings in 2024 and only 17.2 in 2023. It’s been a frustrating cycle: short stretches of brilliance, followed by extended stays on the injured list.

The Last Time He Was Truly Elite

The Yankees still vividly remember Loaisiga’s magical 2021 season, where he pitched 70.2 innings with a sparkling 2.17 ERA. It felt like every time manager Aaron Boone called his number, Loaisiga was automatic—erasing hitters with ruthless efficiency.

But those days have been rare lately, leaving fans and teammates alike wondering when, or if, he’ll ever reach those heights again.

Encouraging Progress in Rehab

After signing a one-year, $5 million contract with a club option for 2026, Loaisiga is working his way back slowly. He tossed a bullpen session with Double-A Somerset on April 5, and according to Max Goodman of NJ.com, took another step forward Wednesday afternoon by throwing live batting practice at Yankee Stadium.

These are small steps, but each one is critical. The Yankees are handling Loaisiga with kid gloves, knowing that if he can remain healthy, he immediately becomes a centerpiece of the bullpen.

Proceeding With Cautious Optimism

Adding Loaisiga would be huge for the Yankees, providing late-inning stability and a powerful weapon to deploy in high-leverage spots. Yet, the reality is clear: fans—and likely the Yankees themselves—will believe it when they see it.

Loaisiga’s track record of injuries hangs heavy, but if he does indeed come back strong, it could change the entire complexion of the Yankees’ pitching outlook. Until then, everyone in the Bronx will hold their breath, hoping that this time, the electric arm stays plugged in.