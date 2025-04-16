Return of Yankees’ key starter could spell the end for Marcus Stroman

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ starting rotation is beginning to settle back into place with the return of Clarke Schmidt, and his comeback might mean Marcus Stroman’s days in pinstripes could be numbered. Schmidt’s recovery from injury couldn’t have come at a more critical time, especially as the rotation searches for some semblance of consistency.

For Stroman, who landed on the 15-day injured list recently due to left knee inflammation, the clock is ticking loudly—and if others step up, the Yankees may not have a reason to keep him around much longer.

Schmidt’s Return Provides a Much-Needed Boost

Clarke Schmidt’s return is a breath of fresh air for the Yankees’ pitching staff. Last season, Schmidt quietly emerged as one of the team’s most reliable starters, posting an impressive 2.85 ERA across 85.1 innings, striking out nearly ten batters per nine innings, and keeping the ball on the ground at a healthy 40.5% clip.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

That kind of production is exactly what New York needs right now, especially given their rocky start to the year in the rotation.

Marcus Stroman on Shaky Ground

Marcus Stroman’s 2025 season has been a disaster so far. Before his IL stint, Stroman struggled mightily, posting an alarming 11.57 ERA in just 9.1 innings. He hasn’t looked comfortable on the mound at all, and his recent injury might have been the last straw for the Yankees.

Stroman was originally signed as a stabilizing veteran presence, but instead, he’s been more like a ticking time bomb, putting the bullpen under tremendous pressure every time he takes the hill.

If Schmidt returns and immediately shows form—and especially if the Yankees get any kind of consistency from veterans Carlos Carrasco or young arm Will Warren—there’s simply no logical reason to hold onto Stroman.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Carrasco and Warren Could Force the Issue

Speaking of Carrasco and Warren, their roles could heavily influence Stroman’s future. Carrasco, despite a rough start, showed promise in his recent outing against Kansas City, tossing five innings of one-run ball, which lowered his ERA to 5.94.

Then there’s Will Warren, who despite some ups and downs, continues to flash exciting potential. Warren’s ERA currently sits at 5.14 over 14 innings, but he’s striking out hitters at an impressive 9.64 per nine innings.

If these two pitchers find a bit of stability—and Schmidt delivers as expected—Stroman’s chances of staying with the Yankees shrink dramatically.

Time Running Out in the Bronx

Baseball is a business, and when investments don’t pan out, decisions must be made. The Yankees are in win-now mode and simply can’t afford to carry dead weight, especially in a hyper-competitive AL East.

With Schmidt back, Carrasco showing signs of life, and Warren’s intriguing upside, Marcus Stroman might soon find himself on the outside looking in.