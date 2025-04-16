Yankees’ young starter won’t throw for another 10 days after MRI

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees anticipated that RHP Luis Gil would begin his throwing program this week, with the target date being either today or tomorrow. Getting an MRI to check on the healing of his lat, the Yankees were told by team doctors that while there was healing, they would want to see more before clearing him to throw. This sets back Gil at least another 10 days so as not to run the risk of worsening his injury, especially after being told by medical professionals that the healing on his lat isn’t where it needs to be to green light a throwing program.

Aaron Boone revealed to the media that the plan would be to see in 10 days where the healing is at, and that there has been progress in the state of his lat since being shut down earlier in Spring Training.

After winning the AL Rookie of the Year in 2024, Luis Gil was hoping to follow up that season with a dominant campaign in 2025, where he could build on the lessons from that rookie season. The Yankees instead will have to wait even longer to see their hard-throwing right-hander as he won’t be starting the throwing program that was expected to start in the next day or two.

What will happen is that the Yankees will push back his throwing program another 10 days after doctors informed them that Luis Gil’s lat has healed, but not to the point where he should begin ramping up. Gil had a 3.50 ERA across 151.2 innings pitched, striking out 171 batters while displaying frontline starter upside thanks to a mix that includes a power four-seamer, a wicked new slider, and a viscous changeup.

Injuries have been an issue for this rotation throughout the early part of the season, as they lost Gerrit Cole to a UCL tear briefly after finding out that Luis Gil suffered a high-grade lat strain. Clarke Schmidt has just been activated off the IL today, but this is days after Marcus Stroman was placed on the IL for left knee inflammation.

The Yankees won’t get Gerrit Cole back this season, but they hope to get Luis Gil and Marcus Stroman back at some point during the season. Starting pitching has been an issue for the Yankees; they have the third-worst ERA (4.98) in the sport, and it’s held them back from having a better record since their offense and bullpen have been strong. What the Yankees are hoping is that the reinforcements will come back and bolster their staff.

At the same time, there’s an eye on internal options to step up and perform better as well. The rotation is eighth in K-BB% and is ninth in total strikeouts (90), and if Clarke Schmidt can pitch the way he did last year with Carlos Rodon hopefully turning things around, that team ERA could improve dramatically. The Yankees know this group isn’t complete or 100%, but they also think they’re capable of more than what they’ve shown to this point.