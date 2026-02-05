The Yankees announced a list of 27 non-roster invitees to spring training, led by top prospects such as George Lombard Jr., Carlos Lagrange, and Ben Hess. Additionally, their manager, Aaron Boone, discussed Jazz Chisholm Jr.‘s future as the player enters a contract year, while the Bombers also claimed pitcher Osvaldo Bido off waivers from the Athletics, hoping to strike gold and get a useful depth arm for their roster. Let’s examine all the news on Thursday!

Yankees announce list of 27 non-roster invitees with top prospects and some lottery tickets

The Yankees’ release of their 27 non-roster invitees for spring training brings the total camp population in Tampa to 67 and offers a revealing snapshot of how the roster is being built right now. This group is a mix of low-risk veterans trying to revive stalled careers and young players hoping to speed up their timelines.

Among the veterans, Paul DeJong and Seth Brown stand out as classic lottery tickets. DeJong still flashes power, but his production has steadily trended downward, making him more of a depth safeguard than a solution. Brown fits a similar mold as a left-handed bat who can punish right-handed pitching in short bursts but comes with obvious inconsistency.

The more compelling storyline lies with the prospects and high-upside arms. George Lombard Jr. will draw heavy attention as he measures his polish against major-league competition, while Carlos Lagrange’s triple-digit fastball gives the Yankees another intriguing power arm to dream on. Neither is a favorite to break camp, but strong springs from players like these can quickly shift bullpen and depth-chart calculations, especially for a team that always seems one injury away from scrambling.

Boone opens up about Jazz Chisholm’s future with the team

Chisholm’s electric 30–30 season in pinstripes should, in theory, make him a long-term Yankees cornerstone. Instead, it may be setting up a familiar Bronx ending. Despite elite power-speed production, strong defensive metrics at second base, and clear star appeal, the Yankees’ track record suggests hesitation to commit big money at the position.

Brian Cashman has repeatedly treated second base as expendable, and with Chisholm entering his walk year, the signs point toward another high-profile departure rather than an extension.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The numbers capture both the allure and the risk. Chisholm’s elite barrel rate, range, and baserunning value show a player who impacts the game everywhere, but extreme swing-and-miss issues and a middling expected batting average underline the volatility.

Even Boone’s recent comments frame Chisholm less as a finished superstar and more as a high-maintenance talent under pressure. If Jazz thrives again, he could price himself out of the Yankees’ comfort zone; if he stumbles, the front office has built-in leverage. History suggests Cashman is prepared for either outcome.

The Yankees claim Osvaldo Bido off waivers, DFA Brendan Shewmake

The Yankees quietly added pitching depth by claiming Osvaldo Bido off waivers, betting on upside rather than recent results. The 30-year-old right-hander struggled in 2025, but his previous season showed legitimate value as a flexible arm capable of starting or relieving. With mid-90s velocity, a low release point, and a diverse pitch mix, Bido fits the mold of a pitcher the Yankees believe they can tweak and optimize.

Context matters in his uneven performance. Pitch usage changes, ballpark conditions, and declining fastball effectiveness all contributed to his rough year, but there are clear adjustment paths—leaning more on his improved sinker, refining slider shape, or reshaping four-seam usage.

His lack of minor league options makes the roster decision tight, but his versatility gives him a real chance to stick. To make room, the Yankees designated Brendan Shewmake for assignment, signaling that depth arms still carry real organizational value.

Yankees infielder Jorbit Vivas is officially out of options and out of time

What began as a “good problem” for the Yankees’ infield depth has become a legitimate roster crunch. With utility roles largely spoken for, the final bench spot is turning into a critical decision that pits flexibility against future value. Oswaldo Cabrera brings versatility and switch-hitting balance, but his roster flexibility gives the Yankees options. Jorbit Vivas, meanwhile, does not have that luxury.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Out of minor league options, Vivas forces a hard choice: keep him on the Opening Day roster or risk losing a disciplined, contact-first infielder to waivers. His Triple-A production paints the picture of a hitter with elite plate discipline and bat-to-ball skills, even if his brief MLB stint showed growing pains.

Underlying metrics suggest the approach is sound, but limited speed and power mean he must hit to justify a roster spot. The Yankees now have to decide whether that profile is worth reshaping the roster—or whether another team will reap the reward instead.

