The calendar says early February, but the air in the Bronx finally smells like cut grass and desperation. The Yankees just dropped their list of 27 non-roster invitees for spring training, bringing the total bodies in Tampa to 67.

It is a massive, sprawling collection of “what-ifs” and “used-to-bes” that defines the modern bargain-bin era of roster construction. Cashman is back at his favorite hobby, which is essentially dumpster diving for gold in the hopes that a change of scenery cures a career-long case of the strikeouts.

The Veteran Lottery and the Punchless Bench

Paul DeJong and Seth Brown are the names that jump off the page, though not necessarily for the reasons fans might want. DeJong has been a nomad for years, bouncing around like a pinball while flashing just enough power to keep general managers interested. He hit 24 homers in 2024 across two zip codes, but just six last year with a 76 wRC+.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He is here because the Yankees are obsessed with depth pieces that swing for the fences. If he makes the roster, it’s a sign that the kids aren’t ready or the budget is tighter than the Steinbrenners want to admit.

Seth Brown is another fascinating, frustrating case study in Yankee optimism. The guy was a foundational piece in Oakland until the wheels fell off, but he still hammers right-handed pitching when his timing is right. He’s the type of player who will hit four home runs in Grapefruit League play and convince everyone he’s the next Raul Ibanez.

We’ve seen this movie before, and it usually ends with a DFA in late May. Still, you can’t blame the front office for kicking the tires on a lefty bat who can play the corners.

Banking on the Future and the High-Octane Arms

The real juice in this camp isn’t the veterans looking for a paycheck, but the prospects who might actually force the team’s hand. George Lombard Jr. is the one everyone will be watching with a magnifying glass. He’s got the pedigree and the swing, but he’s still a kid in a man’s world. Seeing him alongside guys like Ben Hess and Carlos Lagrange is the only reason to actually tune into those mid-afternoon broadcasts from Florida.

Lagrange is a lottery ticket with a fastball that touches triple digits. The Yankees have a knack for taking these raw, flame-throwing righties and turning them into high-leverage monsters. He probably starts the year in the minors, but one dominant spring could change the math for a bullpen that always seems to be one injury away from a crisis.

It’s a long shot for any of these prospects to break camp with the big club, but the pressure they put on the veterans is the best kind of internal heat.

Credit: Sean Petraitis | Empire Sports Medua

The Rule 5 Gamble and the Forgotten Catchers

Abrahan Gutierrez is the name that most fans will overlook until he guns someone down at second base in the eighth inning of a split-squad game. Picking him up in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft was a calculated move to shore up the organization’s depth behind the plate. The Yankees are carrying a lot of catchers into camp, including Payton Henry and Ali Sánchez, which tells you everything you need to know about their confidence in the health of the position.

It’s a grueling job, and they are clearly terrified of a scenario where they’re scouring the waiver wire in July for a backup who can actually catch a low-away slider.

Marco Luciano is the wild card in this entire deck. There was a time not long ago when he was considered the crown jewel of the Giants’ system. Now, he’s a non-roster invitee in pinstripes trying to reclaim his identity. If he finds that old stroke, he’s the best player on this list by a mile. If he doesn’t, he’s just another name on a jersey that will be forgotten by Opening Day. This camp isn’t just about warming up; for half these guys, it’s a career crossroads where the wrong turn leads straight to retirement.

For those wondering about Spencer Jones and Elmer Rodríguez, they were already coming to Florida since they’re on the 40-man roster.