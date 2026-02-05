Osvaldo Bido has been claimed off the waiver wire by the Yankees, a right-handed swingman who has pitched as both a starter and reliever over his three-year career.

The 30-year-old struggled last season pitching to a 5.87 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 79.2 IP for the Athletics, but he has some intruiging upside due to his low release height and solid fastball velocity.

In 2024, he recorded a 3.41 ERA and 3.36 FIP with a 24.3% K% across 63.1 IP as a starter and reliever, and the Yankees could unlock some upside if he stays on the roster long enough to spend Spring Training with the team.

His four-seamer and sinker sit around 95 MPH while his slider, changeup, and cutter all compliment his heaters, but his ability to start (even if ineffectively) could be valuable in case of an injury emergency.

READ MORE: Yankees infielder Jorbit Vivas is officially out of options and out of time

Yankees Add Some More Depth With Osvaldo Bido, Cut Veteran Infielder

Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Osvaldo Bido has had an up-and-down Major League career, showing off the ability to be an effective starter at times and even more effective in a reliever role.

Without Minor League options, his struggles in 2025 made it hard for teams to keep him on their rosters even if the upside is enticing enough to warrant a claim.

Rather than waiting for him to hit the open market, teams such as the Rays, Marlins, and Angels have all placed claims on him knowing a team behind them in the waiver wire order would likely scoop him up before he hits free agency.

There’s a chance that Sacramento was a poor fit for Bido not only due to its hitter-friendly conditions but because of the reports and anecdotes from pitchers that the ballpark is uncomfortable to work in.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The right-hander thew his sinker more in 2025 with that pitch providing to be more effective than his four-seamer, something the Yankees could continue to explore this upcoming season.

Furthermore, his slider gained more whiffs even if it lost some effectiveness as a result of more dip and lateral movement, desirable traits for a breaking ball primarily used against righties.

His four-seamer performed poorly in 2025 compared to the way it did in 2024, which could push the Yankees to either make tweaks to that pitch or decrease the usage of it.

Brendan Shewmake was cut from the 40-man roster via a designation for assignment, he had been with the organization for over a year but did not take a single PA with the team at the Major League level.