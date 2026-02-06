Our own Ryan Garcia has revealed his list of top 30 prospects in the organization, with shortstop George Lombard Jr. at the top and a few surprises.

Additionally, a young player who was technically a prospect not too long ago, Jasson Dominguez, is apparently ticketed for Triple-A to get regular playing time there. Is he considered depth, or are the Yankees waiting for the perfect chance to trade him? Let’s dive into the news!

Ranking the Yankees’ top 30 prospects ahead of the 2026 season

Prospects season is here, and it’s always a fun exercise to discuss the talent down in the farm at depth. Garcia ranks Lombard first and says he could be a four-WAR player at peak, with the potential for more. He likes Dax Kilby enough to rank him second, while Elmer Rodriguez, Carlos Lagrange, and Ben Hess complete the top five.

Credit: Sean Petraitis | Empire Sports Medua

There are some exciting diamonds in the rough in the Yankees’ system, and while it is not at its best right now, still demands close attention.

READ MORE:

The Yankees might be preparing to demote Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A

The Yankees’ outfield depth crunch has quietly turned Dominguez from centerpiece to collateral damage. With Cody Bellinger locked in long term and Trent Grisham sticking around via the qualifying offer, the organization has clearly prioritized veteran stability over developmental patience. Reports that Dominguez might be headed back to Scranton feel less like speculation and more like the inevitable outcome of a roster built to win now.

His uneven right-handed production in 2025 only reinforced the front office’s belief that he needs everyday at-bats, something the Bronx simply can’t offer with a crowded depth chart and Giancarlo Stanton monopolizing the DH spot.

That reality has opened the door for one final veteran addition to the bench. While Dominguez’s upside is still acknowledged internally, comments from Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone suggest the Yankees view his growth as a longer-term project, not a spring training competition. The organization would rather let him play regularly in Triple-A than waste his development on sporadic pinch-hitting duties, especially if the club adds a right-handed specialist to handle left-handed pitching.

READ MORE:

Why the Yankees are delaying a Paul Goldschmidt free agency decision to evaluate Amed Rosario

At the same time, the Yankees are playing a careful financial and roster-balancing game with their final bench spot, particularly at first base. A reunion with Paul Goldschmidt remains tempting after his dominant numbers against lefties last season, but Cashman is hesitating for a reason.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With payroll already soaring past $320 million, the team wants to see whether Amed Rosario can competently handle first base before committing more money. Rosario’s value lies in his athleticism and versatility; if he can survive at the position, he offers Boone far more late-game flexibility than a one-dimensional bat.

Ultimately, spring training will decide both storylines. If Rosario looks overwhelmed at first, Goldschmidt becomes the obvious fallback. If he holds his own, the Yankees save millions and keep a more agile roster. Either way, the ripple effect likely sends Dominguez back to Scranton, a reminder that in the Yankees’ win-now world, opportunity often comes second to certainty.

READ MORE