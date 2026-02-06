We are watching a high-stakes game of chicken play out in the Bronx right now, and the prize is the final spot on the Yankees‘ bench.

While the front office might have assumed a reunion with Paul Goldschmidt was possible given his elite production against lefties last year, General Manager Brian Cashman has hit the pause button. I’m convinced that the front office is holding that roster spot hostage for one specific reason: they want to see if Amed Rosario can survive at first base before they cut another check.

When we head down to Tampa next month, eyes won’t only be on Aaron Judge’s swing; they will be on Rosario taking ground balls at a position he has never played professionally.

The Yankees are over the $320 million threshold in total payroll allocations. Every dollar counts. If Rosario, who is already on the books for $2.5 million, can prove he isn’t a liability at the cold corner, the need to spend $8-10 million on Goldschmidt evaporates overnight.

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The “Goldy” Dilemma: Elite Production vs. Roster Redundancy

We have to be honest about what Goldschmidt brings at this stage. Statistically, he was a monster against southpaws in 2025, slashing .336/.411/.570 with a .981 OPS. He is the perfect platoon partner for the lefty-swinging Ben Rice.

However, he is also a roster clogger. He offers zero defensive versatility. At age 38, his sprint speed has cratered to the 20th percentile, and his range is in the 22nd percentile. You are paying for a designated hitter who wears a first baseman’s mitt. Cashman knows this, and that is why he is hesitating.

Rosario Offers the “Athlete” Profile Boone Craves

Rosario is the antithesis of Goldschmidt. He is an athlete first. Last season, he posted a .276 average and .745 OPS in limited action, but his value lies in his 91.2 mph Average Exit Velocity and his ability to run.

The transition to first base isn’t about him becoming a Gold Glover; it’s about competence. If his athleticism allows him to dig throws and cover the bag adequately, his ability to also play shortstop, second base, and the outfield makes him infinitely more valuable to Aaron Boone’s late-game chess matches.

The Tale of the Tape

Here is why the Yankees are willing to wait:

Feature Paul Goldschmidt Amed Rosario 2025 vs LHP .981 OPS (Elite) .819 OPS Defensive Versatility 1B Only SS, 2B, OF, 3B (maybe 1B) Sprint Speed 20th Percentile 51st Estimated Cost ~$8M – $10M $2.5M (Already Signed)

Cashman isn’t done, but he is certainly stalling. The Yankees are betting that Rosario’s athleticism can mask his inexperience at first base. If he looks lost in Spring Training, I expect the phone to ring in the Goldschmidt household immediately. But if Rosario handles the transition smoothly, the Yankees save millions and keep a more versatile roster.