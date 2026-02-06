The atmosphere around George M. Steinbrenner Field usually hums with the hype of the “next big thing,” but the vibe surrounding Jasson Dominguez feels more like a cold front. After the Yankees finalized the return of Cody Bellinger on a five-year deal and watched Trent Grisham surprisingly accept his qualifying offer, the path for the Martian has officially hit a dead end.

I’m convinced that the front office has already made up its mind, despite the “competition” window-dressing we’ll hear all spring. Jon Heyman’s report that Dominguez is likely Scranton-bound isn’t just a rumor; it’s the logical conclusion of a roster that has prioritized veteran floor over rookie ceiling. Watching Dominguez struggle with his right-handed swing last year, it’s clear the 63 wRC+ he posted against lefties in 2025 wasn’t a fluke.

The writing has been on the wall since last September. Brian Cashman admitted to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch that optioning the Martian during the 2025 stretch run was a conversation that happened behind closed doors. “He wasn’t playing. I could have sent him to Triple-A,” Cashman revealed. “I didn’t think that was right to do, either. He provided the chance for us to run into something off the bench, especially with his speed to go along with Caballero. But I still think there’s some upside there.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees Are Seeking For One Last Position Player

That “upside” comment feels like a backhanded compliment from a GM who used to view Dominguez as untouchable. Now, the team is actively hunting for veteran reinforcements. Names like Paul Goldschmidt, Randal Grichuk, Ty France, and Austin Slater are being discussed as the final pieces of the bench puzzle. If the Yankees land a specialist to mash lefties, Dominguez probably becomes a man without a country—or at least, a man without a Bronx zip code.

Manager Aaron Boone hasn’t been shy about the developmental hurdles remaining for the 23-year-old. Speaking on the disparity between Jasson’s .768 OPS against righties and his abysmal .569 mark from the right side, Boone was blunt.

“We’re talking about a very, very young player that didn’t play a ton of Minor League baseball,” Boone said. “And what suffers from that? The side you don’t hit from as much. He’s a natural right-handed hitter, so I don’t think it’s out of the question that at some point the right hand catches up to the left side.”

The Yankees’ Depth Chart Is Crowded

But the Yankees are in a “win-now” window that doesn’t allow for on-the-job training. Whenever Giancarlo Stanton is healthy and clogging the DH spot, there simply aren’t enough at-bats to justify keeping a premier prospect in a bench role. In my years covering this team, I’ve seen this script before: the Yankees would rather have Jasson seeing 25 at-bats a week in Scranton than three in the Bronx.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cashman isn’t done. This move to ticket Dominguez for Triple-A clears the runway for one final veteran addition to the bench, and I expect a deal for a right-handed specialist like Slater or a reunion with “Goldy” to be finalized before the first Grapefruit League game.