Both the New York Yankees and the Mets have one thing in common: they want Cody Bellinger. They want him so bad that they prioritize his signing over that of an arguably more talented outfielder: Kyle Tucker. Meanwhile, a trade for starter Edward Cabrera is certainly exciting, but it also comes with some risks.

Additionally, we take a look at the top three offseason priorities, or pressing needs if you will, for the Yankees. Let’s examine all the news.

The Yankees trading for Edward Cabrera could blow up in their face

The Yankees’ pursuit of Cabrera highlights a familiar offseason tension: chasing upside versus securing reliability. Cabrera’s raw arsenal is intoxicating — a high-velocity fastball and a devastating changeup — but his history tells a far less comforting story.

He has only cleared 100 innings once in his career and has dealt with repeated shoulder, elbow, and blister issues. For a rotation already riddled with medical question marks, adding another durability gamble could compound the problem rather than solve it.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Even his strong 2025 numbers come with warning signs, including home run susceptibility that would only be magnified in Yankee Stadium. Betting on Cabrera to be a dependable pillar feels less like calculated risk and more like tempting fate.

Yankees and Mets both prefer Cody Bellinger over fellow star free agent

Bellinger has become the rare player both New York teams agree on, not because he offers the flashiest ceiling, but because he delivers dependable production under relentless pressure.

His 2025 season quietly checked every box: power, defense, versatility, and poise. The Yankees like him but refuse to overpay, seeing value in fit without sentiment. That restraint has opened the door for the Mets, whose outfield depth has thinned dramatically and who prioritize stability as much as upside.

Compared to the looming cost and uncertainty of Tucker, Bellinger’s proven success in New York feels like a safer investment for both sides. The market may be calm, but the tug-of-war is very real.

Ranking the Yankees’ top 3 most pressing needs this offseason

As spring training approaches, the Yankees’ roster still feels incomplete, with three priorities looming large. At the top is a reunion with Bellinger, whose left-handed bat, defensive excellence, and improved plate discipline offer an immediate lineup upgrade without long-term risk.

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a double in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium.

Next comes the rotation, which cannot survive on optimism alone while Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón heal; the team must choose between a costly sure thing like Freddy Peralta or a volatile upside play such as Cabrera. Finally, the bullpen — already formidable — needs one more high-leverage arm to fully weaponize late innings. Addressing all three areas would shift this team from hopeful contender to unapologetically all-in.

