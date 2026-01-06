We are deep into the winter, and while the Yankees have made some savvy depth moves, the roster as it stands today is not yet a finished product. General Manager Brian Cashman has kept his cards close to the vest, but the silence from the Bronx is about to break. If this team wants to avoid the pitfalls of recent postseasons, they need to address three glaring holes before pitchers and catchers report to Tampa.

Priority #1: Bring Cody Bellinger Home

Let’s stop overcomplicating the obvious. The Yankees need a left-handed bat who plays elite defense and lengthens the lineup behind Aaron Judge. While the idea of signing Kyle Tucker is tantalizing given his 136 wRC+ and robotic plate discipline, all signs point to a reunion with the man who resurrected his career in pinstripes last year.

Reports confirm that the Yankees’ No. 1 priority is still bringing back Cody Bellinger, and for good reason.

In 2025, Bellinger posted a 125 wRC+ while cutting his strikeout rate to a career-low 13.7%. He hit 29 home runs, played Gold Glove-caliber defense at first base and the outfield, and proved he can handle the Bronx pressure cooker. The market for a seven-year deal has evaporated, playing right into Cashman’s hands. A six-year deal in the $160 million range stabilizes the middle of the order and keeps the championship window wide open.

Priority #2: Reinforce the Rotation with High-Upside Velocity

The rotation is currently a house of cards held together by optimism. With Gerrit Cole recovering from Tommy John surgery and missing the first month, and Carlos Rodón shelved until late April with a bone chip, the Yankees cannot simply “hope” their depth holds up. They need a legitimate arm, preferably via trade.

This brings us to the trade market, where the Yankees are in talks for two starting pitchers via trade, including Edward Cabrera and Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta. Peralta is the sure thing—a 2.70 ERA ace who struck out 204 batters last year—but he costs a farm system.

Cabrera is the gamble. His 97 mph fastball and 94 mph changeup are electric, but his injury history is frightening. Regardless of which path they choose, standing pat with the current rotation is negligence. They need someone who can miss bats and eat innings until the aces return.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Priority #3: Build a “Super Bullpen”

The Yankees have already done the heavy lifting by assembling a backend duo of David Bednar and Camilo Doval, giving them two legitimate closers to shorten games. However, in modern baseball, you cannot have enough high-leverage arms. The Yankees need one more reliable reliever to bridge the gap to the 8th and 9th innings, ensuring that starters only need to go five or six innings to win a game.

Adding a veteran setup man who generates soft contact or massive whiff rates would turn this bullpen into a three-headed monster capable of suffocating opposing offenses in October. Whether it is a reunion with a familiar face or a flyer on a velocity specialist, finalizing the pen is the last step in building a roster that is truly World Series or bust.