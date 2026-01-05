The Yankees are still hunting for the final piece of their championship rotation, and according to The Athletic, General Manager Brian Cashman is currently juggling two very different conversations.

On one line, the Yankees have opened trade discussions for hard-throwing Edward Cabrera, engaging the Miami Marlins on the electric but enigmatic righty. On the other, he is checking in with the Milwaukee Brewers regarding their ace, Freddy Peralta.

It is a classic front-office debate: do you pay a premium for the sure thing, or do you try to steal a high-upside lottery ticket for a fraction of the price?

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Freddy Peralta: The “Ace” You Pay For

If the Yankees want a guarantee, Freddy Peralta is the move. The 29-year-old is coming off a dominant 2025 campaign where he truly ascended to “ace” status, posting a stellar 2.70 ERA and leading the National League with 17 wins. He tossed 176.2 innings and racked up 204 strikeouts, proving he can shoulder the workload of a front-line starter.

However, acquiring a pitcher of this caliber requires a massive haul. The Yankees could package flame-throwing starter Ben Hess in a blockbuster deal to get it done, but the cost would likely decimate the upper levels of their farm system. Peralta is entering the final year of his contract (a club option for 2026 was picked up), meaning he is a free agent after this season. The Yankees would be trading for one year of elite production, but the rental price tag is steep.

Edward Cabrera: The “Cheat Code” with Risk

Then there is Edward Cabrera, the high-variance option that reportedly has the Yankees intrigued. The 27-year-old finally stayed relatively healthy in 2025, throwing 137.2 innings with a respectable 3.53 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. His stuff is undeniably nasty; his fastball averaged 97 mph, and his changeup is a legitimate weapon.

The appeal with Cabrera is twofold: control and versatility. Unlike Peralta, Cabrera is under team control until 2029, giving the Yankees three full seasons of a cost-controlled arm. While he carries significant injury risk, his profile is fascinating for a playoff contender. If he can’t hold up as a starter for 180 innings, his velocity and whiff rates suggest he could morph into a lethal multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen in October—a role the Yankees have successfully utilized with similar arms in the past.

The Verdict

Cashman has a decision to make. Does he empty the tank for one year of Freddy Peralta, or does he bet on the Yankees’ pitching lab to unlock the immense potential of Edward Cabrera for the next three years? One move signals “all-in” for 2026; the other signals a belief that they can build a dynasty.