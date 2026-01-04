The Yankees have been scouring the trade market for a starting pitcher who can raise the ceiling of their rotation, and it appears they have zeroed in on one of the most electric arms in baseball.

According to Chris Kirschner and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees are actively discussing a potential trade with the Miami Marlins for right-hander Edward Cabrera.

While General Manager Brian Cashman has been linked to safer, more established arms throughout the winter, this pursuit signals a desire to bet on raw talent and high-upside volatility. Cabrera is far from a finished product, but his “stuff” is undeniably elite, making him exactly the kind of clay pitching coach Matt Blake loves to mold.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A High-Risk, High-Reward Gamble

Cabrera represents a tantalizing paradox for any contender; he is virtually untouchable on his best days, yet his health history makes him a undeniable risk. The 27-year-old finally broke through the durability barrier last season, tossing 137.2 innings and eclipsing the 100-inning mark for the first time in his career. The results were encouraging, as he posted a respectable 3.53 ERA while striking out 9.81 batters per nine innings. He managed to limit damage when runners reached base, posting a 76.7% left-on-base rate and keeping the ball on the ground at a 46.6% clip.

However, the “gamble” label exists for a reason, as Cabrera has historically struggled to stay on the mound consistently. Furthermore, he was prone to giving up the long ball, surrendering 1.11 home runs per nine innings last season. In the unforgiving dimensions of Yankee Stadium, that home run rate is a legitimate concern that the coaching staff would need to address immediately.

The algorithm hides the best New York Yankees news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat.

The Most Unique Weapon in Baseball

What makes Cabrera such a fascinating target is an arsenal that defies physics, specifically a changeup that behaves like a fastball. While his heater averaged a career-high 97 mph last season, his changeup averaged a mind-bending 94.2 mph, ranking as one of the hardest off-speed pitches in the entire sport.

It was a nightmare for opposing hitters, producing a .203 batting average against and generating a 27.3% whiff rate with 48 strikeouts. When you pair that velocity with a pitch mix that also includes a curveball, sinker, and slider, you have a deep bag of options that just needs a little refinement to become dominant.

Control and Cost Make This a Smart Pivot

The Yankees have been connected to other high-profile names, including Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, but Cabrera offers a different kind of value proposition. He is under team control for three more seasons and won’t hit free agency until 2029, giving the Yankees a cost-controlled asset who fits their competitive timeline perfectly.

This aligns with recent speculation predicting the Yankees’ massive double swoop for Cody Bellinger and a pitcher, as acquiring a starter with years of control allows them to allocate financial resources elsewhere. If the Yankees can tweak his usage and keep him healthy, they might be acquiring a future ace for a fraction of the market price.