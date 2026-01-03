If you have spent the last two months refreshing your feed, waiting for the Yankees to make a splash, I know exactly how you feel because I have been doing the same thing.

The offseason has moved at a glacial pace, and quite frankly, the inactivity from the Bronx has been maddening for a fanbase that expects championship aggression annually. While the crosstown Mets were busy poaching bullpen arms like Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, General Manager Brian Cashman seemed content to sit on his hands and watch the market develop. But if you look closely at the tea leaves, the silence is about to break, and I believe the blueprint for the 2026 roster is finally coming into focus.

The moves they have made so far—while underwhelming on the surface—tell a specific story about resource allocation. Bringing back Trent Grisham on a $22 million qualifying offer was a head-scratcher for many, but it secures power and a solid defensive baseline.

Extending Amed Rosario on a one-year, $2.5 million deal was a stroke of genius, giving the team a legitimate “lefty killer” who hit .302 against southpaws last season for pocket change. These are the appetizers, but the main course is coming, and I am confident it involves two specific names that will define this winter.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Inevitable Reunion With Cody Bellinger

Let’s stop pretending there is another outcome here; Cody Bellinger is coming back to the Bronx. While recent reports suggest the Yankees are still at an impasse with Cody Bellinger in free agency, the fit is simply too perfect for either side to walk away.

Bellinger resurrected his career in pinstripes last season, launching 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense. His left-handed swing was tailor-made for the short porch, and his ability to play first base gives manager Aaron Boone the flexibility he craves.

I expect this deal to land in the six-year range, likely with an average annual value (AAV) around $25–27 million. Bellinger wants seven years, but the market simply isn’t there for that length, and the Yankees are right to stand firm. Paying him until his age-36 season is a risk, but it is a calculated one compared to the alternatives.

For example, it explains why the Yankees should stay miles away from a $150 million Bo Bichette contract, as allocating resources to a regressing infielder makes zero sense when Bellinger is right there.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Why MacKenzie Gore Is the Perfect Trade Target

With the lineup solidified by Bellinger, the focus must shift to a rotation that is currently held together by duct tape. We know Gerrit Cole is missing the first few weeks recovering from Tommy John surgery, and Carlos Rodón is shelved until late April, removing a bone chip. The Yankees need a starter, but they aren’t going to empty the farm for a rental and they weren’t going to overpay for a risky international arm (Imai is now with the Astros). This brings me to MacKenzie Gore of the Washington Nationals.

Gore fits the “Cashman Special” archetype perfectly: a talented player with elite underlying metrics who hasn’t quite put it all together yet. The 26-year-old lefty has two years of team control remaining, making him more than just a rental. To make room for a move like this or perhaps another shakeup, we have even heard rumors of the Yankees fielding calls on Jazz Chisholm in a possible ruthless move, proving Cashman is exploring every avenue to reshape the roster.

The Cost of Doing Business with Washington

Acquiring Gore won’t be free, and it could cost the Yankees a top prospect or a solid MLB piece. I believe a package centered around Will Warren plus more gets this deal across the finish line. Warren is a controllable, MLB-caliber arm who tossed 162.1 innings last year but struggled with the long ball. For a rebuilding Nationals team, swapping two years of Gore for six years of Warren is a logical move to lengthen their competitive window.

A Roster Built to Weather the Storm

Ultimately, this predicted offseason path is about raising the floor while maintaining a championship ceiling. Bringing back Bellinger ensures the offense doesn’t regress, and trading for Gore provides the high-upside innings eater they desperately need early in the season.

It isn’t the flashy, video-game offseason some fans wanted, but it is a sensible, aggressive strategy that addresses the glaring holes on the roster. Cashman has been patient, but when the dust settles, I expect this team to look significantly more dangerous than it does right now.