The Yankees have spent the better part of this winter operating at the speed of a dial-up internet connection, frustrating a fanbase that expects championship aggression every single year.

General Manager Brian Cashman has been steadfast in his patience, refusing to overpay in a stagnant market, but the silence finally broke this week.

Reports indicate the Bombers have officially submitted an offer to Cody Bellinger, signaling that revealing the master plan behind the Yankees’ dormant offseason might finally be transitioning into the execution phase. But just as fans started to exhale, Jon Heyman of the New York Post dropped a nugget that suggests Cashman isn’t just looking to add—he might be looking to subtract one of his biggest stars.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Is Suddenly on the Trade Block

According to Heyman, the Yankees are actively fielding calls on second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., a development that feels both shocking and weirdly inevitable given the volatility of his tenure. Heyman noted, “The Yankees and Cubs are fielding inquiries on their star 2B who are free agents after 2026 (Jazz Chisholm and Nico Hoerner).”

Trading a 27-year-old coming off a 30/30 season seems counterintuitive on the surface. Chisholm was electric in 2025, playing 130 games and slashing .242/.332/.481 while launching 31 homers and swiping 31 bags. He brings a swagger and energy that the often-stiff Yankees desperately need, but his availability might be tied to more than just baseball.

Chisholm recently found himself entangled in a social media debacle that didn’t exactly endear him to the “buttoned-up” culture of the Bronx, and with only one year left in arbitration before hitting free agency in 2027, Cashman might be looking to sell high before the headaches outweigh the production.

The Metrics Tell a Complicated Story

If you look under the hood, Chisholm is a fascinating paradox. His ability to impact the game is undeniable; he ranked in the 84th percentile for Batting Run Value and the 86th percentile for Baserunning Run Value last season. When he makes contact, he does damage, boasting an elite 91st percentile Barrel Percentage. Defensively, he silenced critics who thought he couldn’t handle the infield, posting an 88th percentile Range (Outs Above Average) at second base.

However, the flaws are just as loud as the tools. Chisholm continues to swing and miss at an alarming rate, ranking in the 7th percentile for Whiff Percentage and the 8th percentile for Strikeout Percentage. His “all-or-nothing” approach can be maddening during slumps, and if the Yankees believe his value has peaked, moving him now is the kind of ruthless efficiency that defines winning front offices.

A Potential Pivot to Brendan Donovan?

Dealing Chisholm would immediately open a massive hole at second base, but it could pave the way for a roster reshuffle.

If Cashman can flip Jazz for a more disciplined, high-contact player—perhaps someone like Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals—it would fundamentally change the identity of the lineup. While the Yankees Cody Bellinger update takes a positive turn, adding Bellinger while subtracting Chisholm feels like lateral movement rather than a distinct upgrade. Trading a 30/30 player is a gamble that could easily backfire, but if Cashman pulls the trigger, it’s a clear signal that he values consistency over chaos.