The Yankees are currently engaged in a high-stakes game of poker with superagent Scott Boras, and for once, it feels like the house holds all the cards. While the fanbase is clamoring for a resolution, General Manager Brian Cashman has remained steadfast in his patience regarding free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, refusing to bid against himself in a market that has been suspiciously quiet.

The Yankees clearly want Bellinger back in pinstripes, but they have drawn a line in the sand regarding the length of the contract, and they are seemingly content to wait until the price falls into their comfort zone.

The Market Is Cooling, and the Yankees Know It

Bellinger entered the offseason eyeing a massive long-term commitment, likely in the seven-year range, to secure his future through his mid-30s. However, the suitors haven’t exactly been lining up with blank checks, shifting the leverage back to the Bronx. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently shed light on the situation, noting, “The Yankees seem somewhat confident they can retain Bellinger.”

The sticking point remains the years, as Heyman elaborated that while Bellinger’s camp is pushing for a maximum term, reality might force a compromise. “They’re currently looking for the years. Bellinger you would think could potentially get a seven-year deal, but he may have to settle for six.” That one-year difference might seem trivial to fans, but for a front office wary of paying for decline years, it is a significant victory if they can get him to blink first.

A Perfect Fit for the Short Porch

The reason the Yankees seem confident about retaining Cody Bellinger is simple: the marriage between player and ballpark is too perfect to divorce. Bellinger was a revelation for the Bombers last season, tailoring his swing to exploit the short porch in right field like he was born to play in the Bronx. He launched 29 home runs—his highest total since his MVP days—while slashing .272/.334/.480 and driving in 98 runs.

Beyond the power, his approach at the plate was a breath of fresh air for a lineup often prone to swinging and missing. He posted a career-low 13.7% strikeout rate and a solid 8.7% walk rate, resulting in a 125 wRC+ that made him 25% better than the league-average hitter. He wasn’t just slugging; he was a professional hitter who balanced the lineup perfectly behind Aaron Judge.

Elite Defense Cannot Be Overlooked

While the bat gets the headlines, Bellinger’s value is equally tied to his elite glove and versatility. He was one of the premier defensive outfielders in the sport last year, racking up 12 Defensive Runs Saved and six Outs Above Average. His athleticism translated to a Fielding Run Value of nine, providing the Yankees with a safety net in the outfield and the flexibility to play first base if needed.

Cashman knows that replacing that level of two-way production is nearly impossible on the current market. However, he also knows that Bellinger needs the Yankees just as much as they need him to maximize his value. The staredown continues, but every day the phone doesn’t ring with a seven-year offer from a mystery team, the closer Bellinger gets to returning to the Bronx on the Yankees’ terms.