Cody Bellinger hit 29 home runs and played elite defense for the Yankees in left field, and that ability to contribute on both sides of the ball are why they desperately want him back.

Buster Olney echoed that sentiment, but also noted that these two sides remain at an ‘impasse’ as their negotiations continue to drag on during the winter.

Whether the Yankees will or will not get this deal done remains to be seen, but the recent reporting over the last week would indicate that these two sides are more likely to complete one than not.

It’s expected to be at the very least a nine-figure contract, but with teams like the Mets and Dodgers being rumored to have some interest, it could take one call for this deal to finally reach a conclusion.

Cody Bellinger and the Yankees Are Waiting For the Other Side to Finally Blink

Two things seem to be at work here for the Yankees; first is the fact that their left field situation is one right-handed platoon bat away from being good-enough to generate some offense in bottom-half of the lineup.

Jasson Dominguez having a 116 wRC+ against RHP means that they just need to find someone who can hit LHP and play left field such as an Austin Hays who would likely cost around $5 million.

It’s also true that this platoon would not be better than if they brought back Cody Bellinger, who hits lefties and righties while being an elite defensive outfielder in the corners.

As for Bellinger, his market has not had the sizzle around it that people expected, with the Mets being interested but not to the point that would immediately threaten the Yankees into making a much larger offer.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This lack of serious competition coupled with the fact that the Yankees know their left field room is best with Cody Bellinger in it creates an awkward situation in negotiations.

For the Yankees, the longer they wait the more they’ll miss out on as one of their best trade chips in a starting pitcher trade would be Jasson Dominguez, who is their current starting left fielder.

If Cody Bellinger continues to wait and doesn’t get the offer he wants from somewhere else, he’ll be in a difficult situation where he’s negotiating against the Yankees and against the clock with Spring Training just two months away.