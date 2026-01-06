The Yankees are desperate for more starting pitching, and when a team is desperate, they often talk themselves into falling in love with “stuff” over stability.

Recent reports indicate that the Yankees are in talks for two starting pitchers via trade, including Edward Cabrera, a move that would bring one of the most electric arms in the National League to the Bronx.

On the surface, acquiring a 27-year-old with a 97 mph fastball and a “alien” changeup seems like a masterstroke by General Manager Brian Cashman. However, if you peel back the layer of highlight-reel strikeouts, there are major red flags suggesting this trade could blow up in the Yankees’ face.

Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

The Most Dangerous Game: Betting on Health

The primary issue with Cabrera isn’t talent; it’s availability. The Yankees are considering acquiring a pitcher who, until 2025, had never thrown more than 100 innings in a professional season. While he finally broke that threshold last year, tossing 137.2 innings, counting on him to replicate or exceed that workload is a massive gamble.

This risk is compounded by the current state of the Yankees’ rotation. The training staff has spent the last few seasons operating as a triage unit, nursing Gerrit Cole back from elbow scares and eventually Tommy John surgery, managing Carlos Rodón’s chronic fragility, and rehabbing Clarke Schmidt from TJS now.

Adding Cabrera—a pitcher with a laundry list of past ailments including shoulder, elbow, and blister issues—to this mix feels like tempting fate. If the Yankees are ranking the Yankees’ top 3 most pressing needs this offseason, “durability” should be at the top of the list, and Cabrera is the antithesis of that.

The Stats Are Seductive, But Scary

It is easy to see why the Yankees are interested. In his “breakout” 2025 campaign, Cabrera posted a 3.53 ERA and struck out 9.8 batters per nine innings. His changeup, which averaged 94.2 mph, is a pitch that pitching coach Matt Blake dreams of working with.

However, the volatility is undeniable. Even in his best season, Cabrera surrendered 1.11 home runs per nine innings, a number that could skyrocket in the hitter-friendly confines of Yankee Stadium.

Furthermore, relying on a pitcher who has only proven he can handle a starter’s workload once in his career to be a key piece of a championship rotation is a recipe for disaster. If Cabrera goes down—which history suggests is a distinct possibility—the Yankees will be left scrambling for innings in the heat of a pennant race, turning a high-upside trade into a costly mistake.