The New York Yankees and New York Mets have spent the last few winters circling the same names, often for the same reasons. It happened with Juan Soto. It is happening again with Cody Bellinger. Both teams want an impact bat in the outfield, both teams want versatility, and both teams want a player who can handle the unique pressure that comes with baseball in this city.

Bellinger checks every one of those boxes. His 2025 season with the Yankees was quietly excellent. A 125 wRC+ paired with 4.9 fWAR tells the story of a player who impacted games in multiple ways. He hit 29 home runs, drove in 98 runs, stole 13 bases, and played reliable defense in the outfield. It was not flashy every night, but it was steady, valuable, and consistent.

That matters more than it sounds.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why the Yankees Want Him Back, Carefully

The Yankees are interested in bringing Bellinger back, but only if the price makes sense. That stance says a lot about how they view him. They believe in the player. They are just unwilling to let sentiment or market pressure dictate the deal.

From a roster standpoint, the fit is obvious. Aaron Judge is locked into right field. Trent Grisham is expected to handle center. Bellinger slides neatly into left, giving the Yankees balance, left-handed power, and defensive flexibility, since he can also play center and first base. He also offers insurance if Grisham struggles or Judge needs time at DH.

What the Yankees are resisting is the idea of paying top-of-market money when there are alternatives. That hesitation is what opens the door for the Mets and other teams.

The Mets’ Need Is Louder, Even If the Market Is Quiet

The Mets are not hiding their interest. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, both New York teams reportedly prefer Bellinger over other outfield options, including Kyle Tucker. That raised eyebrows, because Tucker is widely viewed as the superior player.

The Mets and Yankees are both eager to add impact outfield bats, and reportedly prefer Cody Bellinger over Kyle Tucker, per @Feinsand. pic.twitter.com/V9SDuGvVHX — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) January 6, 2026

The reason is cost. Tucker could command something approaching $400 million, even if his market has not fully caught fire yet. Bellinger offers a similar skill set at a much lower expected price, with the added benefit of recent success in New York.

For the Mets, the need is urgent. Outside of Juan Soto, the outfield depth chart is thin after offseason losses that included Brandon Nimmo, Jose Siri, Cedric Mullins, and Jeff McNeil. They are not just shopping for upside. They are shopping for stability.

Bellinger brings that immediately.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski | 2025 Oct 5

Price, Pressure, and the New York Factor

This is where the comparison between Bellinger and Tucker becomes less about talent and more about context. Tucker might be the better pure hitter, but Bellinger has already proven he can survive, and thrive, under the weight of New York expectations. That is not a small thing, especially for a Mets team trying to build credibility alongside star power.

Both the Yankees and Mets see him as a safer bet, not because his ceiling is higher, but because his floor feels real.

That shared belief makes this feel inevitable. Cody Bellinger is looking more and more likely to stay in New York. The only unanswered question is which pinstripes he will wear when Opening Day arrives.