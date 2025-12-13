The New York Yankees re-signed Amed Rosario on Saturday as a platoon partner for third baseman Ryan McMahon, while maintaining their interest in the guy who can change the way their rotation is constructed: Tatsuya Imai. Let’s dive into the news!

Yankees bring back Amed Rosario on a one-year contract

The Yankees’ decision to bring back Amed Rosario reflects a front office leaning into practicality rather than chasing splash. They doubled down on a platoon that can work. Rosario’s role was clear from the start—handle lefties, move around the diamond, and keep the lineup from becoming rigid—and his performance backed it up. In a small but meaningful sample with the Yankees, he delivered quality at-bats and real production, reinforcing that his success against southpaws is a repeatable skill, not a fluke.

The one-year, $2.5 million deal is less about upside and more about fit. Rosario’s versatility across the infield, occasional outfield ability, and steady offensive profile give Aaron Boone flexibility while protecting McMahon from unfavorable matchups.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He’s no longer the dynamic runner he once was, but that’s not what the Yankees are buying. They’re paying for contact, situational power, and reliability in a defined role—plus the kind of clubhouse presence that often matters more over a long season than fans admit. It’s not a flashy fix, but it’s the kind that tends to hold rosters together.

READ MORE

The Yankees are all-in on star Japanese free agent Tatsuya Imai

The Yankees are emerging as serious players in the growing sweepstakes for Japanese phenom Tatsuya Imai, with multiple Japanese outlets reporting that New York plans to be fully involved in the bidding. As rotation needs mount—especially with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón both recovering from elbow surgeries—the front office appears willing to prioritize pitching even if it complicates other pursuits, including Cody Bellinger’s free agency. Brian Cashman has publicly stated he won’t wait on Bellinger before making moves, and the Imai pursuit would put that philosophy to the test.

Imai’s appeal is rooted in both performance and profile. Coming off a dominant 2025 season in NPB, he pairs mid-90s velocity with a uniquely shaped slider that generates extreme swing-and-miss, leading to a record-setting whiff rate. His ability to miss bats addresses a clear weakness in the Yankees’ current roster construction. Still, the financial side looms large. With teams like the Phillies and Cubs expected to drive the price up, the Yankees may face a threshold where they’re forced to pivot. Whether they can balance a potential nine-figure pitching investment with other roster needs will define how aggressive this winter ultimately becomes.

READ MORE

Yankees’ New ‘Puzzle Piece’? How Ernesto Martinez Jr. adds intruige on MiLB deal

The Yankees made a quiet but calculated depth move by signing Ernesto Martinez Jr. to a minor league deal with a Spring Training invite, adding a left-handed bat with size and plate discipline to their Triple-A ranks.

Credit: Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6-foot-6 and 254 pounds, Martinez Jr. looks like a classic power hitter, but his value has come more from his on-base ability than home run totals. For an organization increasingly focused on strike-zone control, that profile fits neatly behind Ben Rice as affordable insurance.

Martinez Jr.’s 2025 season with Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate showcased both his floor and his potential. While the power numbers were modest, his strong on-base percentage and flashes—highlighted by a dominant April stretch—hint at more if the Yankees’ development staff can unlock additional slug. His left-handed swing and defensive flexibility only add to the appeal, especially in Yankee Stadium. This move won’t change the headlines, but it’s the kind of low-risk depth play that can quietly pay dividends when injuries or attrition inevitably test the roster.

READ MORE