The New York Yankees quietly bolstered their organizational depth on Friday, signing first baseman Ernesto Martinez Jr. to a minor league contract with an invitation to Spring Training. While the move won’t generate headlines on the back pages, it gives the Bombers a physically imposing left-handed bat to stash in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as insurance.

Martinez Jr. spent the 2025 season with the Milwaukee Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate, where he proved to be a tough out despite not posting gaudy power numbers.

Standing at a towering 6-foot-6 and weighing 254 pounds, the 26-year-old offers a unique profile that combines massive raw size with a disciplined approach at the plate. He isn’t a swing-for-the-fences slugger; he has shown a genuine ability to get on base, which is a trait the Yankees front office has started to prioritize more.

With the big league roster needing depth behind Ben Rice, having a veteran presence like Martinez Jr. waiting in the wings is a smart, low-risk play.

Credit: Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Closer Look at the 2025 Numbers

Martinez Jr.’s 2025 campaign in Nashville was solid if unspectacular, as he slashed .255/.357/.388 across 311 plate appearances. While the six home runs he hit might seem low for a player of his stature, his .357 on-base percentage stands out as a clear indicator of his plate discipline. He drove in 40 runs and scored 40 more, proving he can be a productive cog in a lineup even when the ball isn’t flying over the fence.

His season was highlighted by a scorching stretch in April, where he was named International League Player of the Week after hitting .529 with two homers and eight RBIs in a single series. That week showcased the ceiling he possesses when everything clicks, demonstrating that the power is there even if it hasn’t shown up consistently in the box score yet. The Yankees player development staff will likely try to tap into that raw power more frequently, hoping to turn those walks and singles into extra-base hits in the International League.

Depth That Fits the Blueprint

Adding Martinez Jr. fits the classic Brian Cashman blueprint of finding undervalued assets with specific tools that play well in Yankee Stadium.

As a left-handed hitter, his swing is naturally suited for the short porch in right field, should he ever get a call to the Bronx. Furthermore, his ability to play both first base and the outfield gives manager Aaron Boone options in a worst-case scenario where injuries plague the roster.

This isn’t a move that changes the World Series odds, but championships are often saved by the depth you build in December. Martinez Jr. provides a professional bat who knows the strike zone and can handle Triple-A pitching immediately. If he can unlock a bit more slugging to go with that on-base skill, the Yankees might have found themselves a valuable reserve piece for free.